Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, who has been going on with his never-ending tirade against the Election Commission of India (ECI), has now openly threatened the ECI officials with “consequences” when his party comes to power.

“Now, the Election Commission must provide us and the people of India with that information. Because if they don’t, there will be consequences. There will be consequences for every single polling officer involved in this, regardless of how senior or junior you are. One day, the opposition will come to power and then you’ll see what we do,” said Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, August 7.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "Now, the Election Commission must provide us and the people of India with that information. Because if they don’t, there will be consequences. There will be consequences for every single polling officer involved in this, regardless of… pic.twitter.com/7QI3zXKnQl — IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2025

Rahul Gandhi made the threatening remarks during a live-streamed presentation in Delhi on Thursday. Lashing out at the ECI, Gandhi alleged that the election body colluded with the BJP to “steal elections and added fake voters to the voter list”.

Rahul Gandhi accuses the ECI of massive theft of votes

To try and support his allegations, Gandhi presented lengthy documents, which he claimed were the electoral roll of Karnataka. He alleged that there was a ‘Bhayankar Chori’ (massive theft) of votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat, which his party lost to the BJP.

The Congress scion claimed that out of 6.5 lakh votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment, over 1 lakh votes were stolen. He said that the “theft of votes” was exposed during an “internal survey” of his party. He made similar allegations of crores of fake voters being added to the voter lists in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Responding to Gandhi’s massive allegations, the ECI asked him to submit his claims along with a signed declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, so that necessary proceedings can be initiated based on his allegations.

❌The statements made are Misleading #ECIFactCheck



✅Read the details in the image attached 👇 https://t.co/746fmzkCvl pic.twitter.com/gvhEXXto8I — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 7, 2025

Interestingly, Gandhi refused to submit his claims under an oath with his signature during the presentation saying that since he is a politician, his words should be taken as an oath.

“What I say to the people is my word. Take it as an oath. This is their (EC) data, and we are displaying their data,” Gandhi responded to a journalist during his presentation, who asked her why he did not submit his claims to the ECI under oath.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Election Commission's response to Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I'm a politician. What I say to the people is my word. I'm saying it publicly to everybody. Take it as an oath. This is their data, and we are displaying… https://t.co/TvSXhKIKxY pic.twitter.com/dDBzKVrAC3 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2025

One wonders if Rahul Gandhi is so sure about the authenticity of his allegations that he went public with them, what stops him from submitting his claims under an oath and letting the necessary proceedings be initiated to ascertain their veracity? Notably, making a false declaration about the electoral rolls is a punishable offence under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Besides, submitting false evidence attracts the offence under Section 227 of the BNS.

Last month, the ECI busted the lies of the Congress and Rahu Gandhi regarding the Karnataka electoral rolls and said that the Congress party did not file a single appeal before the District Magistrates (DM) or Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka under Section 24 of the Representation of People Act 1950 regarding the voter list for 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Karnataka, even though it was a valid legal remedy available for the party.

The commission added that out of a total of 10 election petitions filed regarding the Lok Sabha Election 2024 process, not a single election petition was filed by any of the losing Congress candidates, adding that it was a legal remedy available under Section 80 of the RP Act 1951.

This is not the first and possibly not the last time that Rahul Gandhi is raising suspicions about the ECI or the election process. He and his party often level such allegations after his party loses elections. In June 2025, Gandhi spread lies about the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections after his party’s alliance lost, saying that the elections were rigged and were a “match fixing”.

The fact that Gandhi and his party raise no official complaints with the concerned authorities every time they lose elections and allege election rigging raises suspicion about the truthfulness of their allegations. While on one hand, king of paradoxes, Rahul Gandhi makes such lofty claims about the entire election machinery being rigged, at the same time, he also goes on to say with enviable confidence that when his party comes to power (despite such massive rigging and the ECI being in collusion with the BJP), the election officials no matter high senior or junior will face the consequences.