The Himachal Pradesh High Court said in a bail order passed on 19th August, that raising pro-Pakistan slogans does not amount to sedition. The observation was made by a single bench of Justice Rakesh Kainthla while allowing the bail plea of an accused named Suleman.

The accused moved the court seeking bail after he was booked under Section 152 of the BNS by Paonta Sahib police in the Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh in May this year. Suleman was accused of sharing an AI-generated image of PM Modi with a slogan of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ written on it. The counsel for the state submitted before the court that the image was shared by the accused at a time when the relations between India and Pakistan were strained.

‘Hailing a country without denouncing one’s own country is not sedition’, says HC

The High Court observed that the act of the accused did not amount to sedition, as praising a country without denouncing one’s own country did not constitute the offence. “Hailing a country without denouncing the motherland does not constitute an offence of sedition because it does not incite armed rebellion, subversive activities, or encourage feelings of separatist activities. Therefore, prima facie, there is insufficient material to connect the petitioner with the commission of a crime,” the High Court stated in its order granting the accused a conditional bail.

“There is no averment in the complaint that hatred or discontent was brought towards the government established by law in India. The averments show that the words ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were mentioned in the post,” the court added. The High Court said that the custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary, and therefore, he should be released after submitting a sum of ₹50,000.

Suleman surrendered to the police on July 8, 2025. A chargesheet was filed by the police before the court on August 6, 2025.