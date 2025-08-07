In a dramatic turn of events following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s press conference earlier today, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from multiple states have categorically dismissed his allegations of large-scale electoral fraud in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi, who accused the Election Commission of complicity in “vote chori” (vote theft), now finds himself cornered by official rebuttals that not only discredit his claims but also challenge him to submit a sworn declaration under oath, as mandated by law.

State Chief Electoral Officers expose the hollow core of ‘vote chori’ claims

Senior electoral officials from Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka have publicly released detailed letters addressed to Rahul Gandhi, outlining the transparent procedures followed in preparing the electoral rolls and pointing out the complete lack of any formal complaint or appeal from the Congress party regarding voter inclusion/exclusion at any level.

In all three states, the sequence is strikingly similar: The electoral rolls were shared transparently with Congress representatives, with the draft and final versions made available to them in 2024 and early 2025. However, the Congress party did not file any first-level appeals with the concerned District Magistrates, nor did it submit any second-level appeals to the Chief Electoral Officers. Despite making sweeping public allegations, the party has failed to present any list of allegedly fraudulent or excluded voters to substantiate its claims.

Haryana CEO’s Response: “Not a single appeal from INC”

The CEO of Haryana, in a letter dated August 7, flatly stated that the INC failed to file even a single first or second-level appeal regarding the electoral rolls. The officer noted that the rolls were shared with the INC in August and September 2024, and reminded Gandhi that questioning election results is a matter for the courts, not press conferences. Gandhi has now been asked to fill out a statutory Declaration/Oath identifying specific ineligible voters if he stands by his accusation.

Karnataka CEO: “Zero complaints from Congress”

In a similar letter, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer confirmed that both draft and final rolls were shared in November 2024 and January 2025. Despite this, the Congress party did not raise any official objections. The letter categorically refutes the claim of electoral manipulation and calls on Gandhi to substantiate his accusations with sworn statements as required under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Letter to Shri Rahul Gandhi, Hon'ble Member of Parliament and Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha

Expecting the signed declaration and oath@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/7CLG100V2r — Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) August 7, 2025

Maharashtra CEO: “Transparent rolls, no evidence”

The Maharashtra Election Office echoed these sentiments, stating that the rolls were transparently shared with the INC and no complaints were received post-publication. The CEO has demanded a formal affidavit under oath from Gandhi, identifying names, serial numbers, and parts of the electoral roll to proceed with any legal action.

Legal consequences loom for false claims

All three CEOs have attached the same official Declaration/Oath form, a legal document that Rahul Gandhi must fill out under penalty of law if he wishes to pursue his claims. The form warns that false declarations are punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Section 227 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

This puts Rahul Gandhi in a tight spot: either produce concrete evidence under oath, risking criminal prosecution if proven false or accept that his claims were baseless political rhetoric.