Sunday, August 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAnother institution maligned by Congress, this time Indian Air Force, senior party leader Udit...
News Reports
Updated:

Another institution maligned by Congress, this time Indian Air Force, senior party leader Udit Raj questions IAF Chief over timing of his statement about downing Pakistani Jets

This came after Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that India took down at least five fighter jets of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and downed one large aircraft, which was taken down at a distance of about 300 kilometres.

ANI
Udit Raj
Congress leader Dr Udit Raj (Image Source: Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday questioned the timing of Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s statements on Operation Sindoor, asking why they were made amid the ongoing “vote theft” row.

Udit Raj told ANI, “This is definitely good news. But why is he saying this now when the matter of vote theft is coming up? When Pakistan’s situation worsened, the BJP should have fulfilled its promise and taken PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir). Why was PoK not taken?”

Congress MP Imran Masood also flagged it, alleging it might be aimed at “shifting the narrative” and diverting attention from allegations against the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Masood said, “I don’t understand the timing of the statement. Is this being said to shift the narrative and hide the allegations against the Election Commission? … We have complete confidence in our army… Due to their courage and bravery, we ask: despite possessing enough courage to easily take PoK, why can’t they accomplish this?”

On Saturday, Udit Raj gave similar remarks, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi betrayed the nation by not reclaiming PoK.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, “PM Modi betrayed the nation. I completely agree with (Air Chief Marshal) AP Singh’s statement that we shot down five Pakistani planes; Pakistan’s condition was bad, so we should not have declared a ceasefire on Trump’s saying and should have taken PoK. When Pakistan had surrendered and its condition was bad, when you got the chance to take over PoK, why didn’t you take it?”

“Trump said 33 times that he has done a ceasefire, but this country’s PM didn’t say it even once. So, all this is about elections and vote theft, which Rahul Gandhi has captured. But Modi ji betrayed the country, BJP betrayed it. There was a chance to take PoK, but the chance got missed,” Udit Raj added.

This came after Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that India took down at least five fighter jets of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and downed one large aircraft, which was taken down at a distance of about 300 kilometres.

“We have at least five fighters confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) aircraft or an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning and Control) aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” he said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did Uttarkashi residents receive only ₹ 5,000 as compensation for devastating flash floods? Here is the truth behind viral claims and media propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
On 9th August, CM Pushkar Dhami announced a compensation package of ₹5 lakh per affected family. On X (formerly Twitter), he assured that compensation would be provided to the affected and that the administration had already begun evaluating the damage to homes, agricultural lands, and other belongings.
News Reports

How Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been misleading the Indian voters, one election conspiracy theory at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's strongest complaint was that a house in Mahadevapura had 80 duplicate voters enrolled. But when local Booth Level Officer (BLO) Muniratna was approached, he informed that there was no duplication.

Pakistan suffers over Rs 1,240 crore loss after airspace ban on Indian flights following Indus Waters Treaty suspension

Several voters with “House Number 0” found in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, 27 registered at the same address: Did Rahul Gandhi win through...

Kerala’s black economy brought to its knees as Nirmala Sitharaman’s duty cut dismantles gold smuggling racket: Report

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘IAF hands were tied’ charge on Operation Sindoor falls apart: From destroyed terror camps to downed Pak jets, Air Chief shreds LoP’s...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Did Uttarkashi residents receive only ₹ 5,000 as compensation for devastating flash floods? Here is the truth behind viral claims and media propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

Iran says it will not allow US-backed transit corridor connecting Azerbaijan with its enclave, calls it “political treachery” to undermine Armenia’s territorial integrity

ANI -

How Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been misleading the Indian voters, one election conspiracy theory at a time

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan suffers over Rs 1,240 crore loss after airspace ban on Indian flights following Indus Waters Treaty suspension

OpIndia Staff -

Several voters with “House Number 0” found in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, 27 registered at the same address: Did Rahul Gandhi win through...

OpIndia Staff -

India welcomes understanding between USA and Russia for Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska next week, says it holds promise to end the Ukraine conflict

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala’s black economy brought to its knees as Nirmala Sitharaman’s duty cut dismantles gold smuggling racket: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission uses strong words to reject Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ claims, says he should either give a declaration or apologise for false allegations

ANI -

‘Udaipur Files’ producer Amit Jani says he is receiving repeated threats to kill him after the movie’s release

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘IAF hands were tied’ charge on Operation Sindoor falls apart: From destroyed terror camps to downed Pak jets, Air Chief shreds LoP’s...

Shriti Sagar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com