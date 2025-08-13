A court in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, ordered the UP police on Monday (11th August) to register an FIR against Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh and his associate Rajesh Singh in connection with an alleged land dispute.

As per reports, the order was passed by Special Judge of the MP-MLA Court (Civil Judge, Senior Division) Apeksha Singh. The judge directed the Mankapur police station to lodge an FIR against Kirti Vardhan Singh, Rajesh Singh, Pinku Singh, Sahdev Yadav and Kanti Singh.

The order came after complainant, Ajay Singh, a resident of Bhitoura in the Mankapur area, approached the court under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to initiate legal proceedings against the minister and others. In his complaint, Singh reportedly alleged that land registered in the name of his wife, Manisha Singh, was fraudulently transferred in favour of Mithlesh Rastogi and Kanti Singh by influencing and luring the original seller, Bitten Devi, into executing a backdated sale deed using a three-year-old stamp paper.

He further alleged that an inquiry ordered by the superintendent of police based on his complaint confirmed his allegations. A case was reportedly registered in 2024 on the instructions of the superintendent of police against the seller and the buyers, but a final report was filed closing the case.

Ajay Singh said that he objected to the closure of the case in March 2025, after which the court set aside the final report of the police and ordered further investigation, which is still underway. According to Singh, in the meantime, Rajesh Singh lodged a false case against him and his wife in 2024. He accused Rajesh Singh of misusing his political influence to harass him and his wife.

As per the allegations, Rajesh Singh got a case filed against Ajay Singh and his wife under the provisions of the SC ST Act and the BNS through his driver Rinku Singh to force them to settle the case.

Ajay Singh alleged that the accused had been threatening to kill him and his family if he did not agree to settle the case. He claimed that no action was taken by the police against the accused despite his repeated complaints, which is why he approached the court.