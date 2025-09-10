The violent protests in neighbouring Nepal, which have brought the entire country to a standstill over the last two days following widespread arson and vandalism, seem to have found takers in India.

As the Himalayan country is grappling with a complete collapse of law and order after the so-called ‘Gen Z’ led anti-corruption protests turned violent, leading to public and private properties being vandalised and burned down, and politicians being killed and assaulted, some sadistic elements in India are dreaming of a similar situation at home.

One such element is Arpit Sharma, reportedly the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vikas Sharma, who is fascinated by the way the protestors in Nepal have ransacked government buildings, including the Parliament, the Supreme Court, and chased, assaulted and even killed the Nepalese politicians and ministers, during the two-day-long violent protests between 8th and 9th September.

Arpit Sharma, a popular Congress troll, posted a video on X, heaping praises on the ‘courageous’ young Nepali protestors who marched through the streets of Nepal, vandalising and destroying anything and everything that came in their way.

A starry-eyed Sharma hailed the Nepalese Gen Z for raising their voice against the corruption in their country. However, he lamented that the Indian youth were not courageous enough to organise similar violent demonstrations against the Indian government.

Nepal ke Youth ne kar dia…ab India ki baari hai.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XbU5p8C3D3 — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) September 9, 2025

In the video, Sharma went on to suggest ideas, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori lie, to the Indian youth to organise Nepal-like violent demonstrations in India. He claimed that 60 crore young voters in India can come together and shake the “power structure” in the country. Sharma’s father, Vikas Sharma, contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections on the ticket of AAP. However, he lost the election.

For the past two days, Nepal has been struggling with violent protests, which erupted following a social media ban by the Nepalese government. The protestors torched government buildings, offices and residences of politicians and ministers. Around 22 people reportedly died during the protests, while over 300 were injured.

The wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal died of burn injuries after protestors set his house on fire. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation after his house was burned down by protestors. The situation was controlled after the Nepalese Army dissuaded protestors and imposed curfew in many parts of the country.