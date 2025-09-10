Wednesday, September 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAAP leader Vikas Sharma's son and Rahul Gandhi's pet troll glorifies violent protests in...
News Reports
Updated:

AAP leader Vikas Sharma’s son and Rahul Gandhi’s pet troll glorifies violent protests in Nepal, urges Indian youth to follow suit

In a video posted by Arpit Sharma, he suggested ideas, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Vote Chori lie, in a bid stir up the Indian youth and push them to undertake Nepal-like violent demonstrations in India.

OpIndia Staff
Arpit Sharma praised the youth of Nepal for carrying out violent protests in Nepal.
AAP Leader Vikas Sharma's son Arpit Sharma (Images via X)

The violent protests in neighbouring Nepal, which have brought the entire country to a standstill over the last two days following widespread arson and vandalism, seem to have found takers in India.

As the Himalayan country is grappling with a complete collapse of law and order after the so-called ‘Gen Z’ led anti-corruption protests turned violent, leading to public and private properties being vandalised and burned down, and politicians being killed and assaulted, some sadistic elements in India are dreaming of a similar situation at home.

One such element is Arpit Sharma, reportedly the son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vikas Sharma, who is fascinated by the way the protestors in Nepal have ransacked government buildings, including the Parliament, the Supreme Court, and chased, assaulted and even killed the Nepalese politicians and ministers, during the two-day-long violent protests between 8th and 9th September.

Arpit Sharma, a popular Congress troll, posted a video on X, heaping praises on the ‘courageous’ young Nepali protestors who marched through the streets of Nepal, vandalising and destroying anything and everything that came in their way.

A starry-eyed Sharma hailed the Nepalese Gen Z for raising their voice against the corruption in their country. However, he lamented that the Indian youth were not courageous enough to organise similar violent demonstrations against the Indian government.

In the video, Sharma went on to suggest ideas, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori lie, to the Indian youth to organise Nepal-like violent demonstrations in India. He claimed that 60 crore young voters in India can come together and shake the “power structure” in the country. Sharma’s father, Vikas Sharma, contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections on the ticket of AAP. However, he lost the election.

For the past two days, Nepal has been struggling with violent protests, which erupted following a social media ban by the Nepalese government. The protestors torched government buildings, offices and residences of politicians and ministers. Around 22 people reportedly died during the protests, while over 300 were injured.

The wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal died of burn injuries after protestors set his house on fire. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tendered his resignation after his house was burned down by protestors. The situation was controlled after the Nepalese Army dissuaded protestors and imposed curfew in many parts of the country.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

US turning socialist: After taking stake in Intel and share of chip sales to China, Trump admin to take up to 50% share of...

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata ‘birthday’ rape case: Police nab accused Chandan Malik, another accused TMC worker Debangshu Biswas remains absconding

OpIndia Staff -

Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and now Nepal: How India has remained a strong, stable democratic force in an increasingly chaotic and unstable neighbourhood

Shraddha Pandey -

Assam tightens immigration rules, district officials can deport suspected illegal infiltrators within 10 days if they fail to prove citizenship under new SOP

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government launches ‘Farm Stay’ initiative to establish villages as hubs of Agri-tourism

OpIndia Staff -

France comes to a standstill with ‘Block Everything’ protests: As Macron govt is paralysed by blockades, fires, and clashes, is the nation reckoning with...

Jinit Jain -

Pappu Yadav’s viral audio threatening a govt official is remnant of the same Jungle Raaj that killed NHAI engineer Satyendra Dubey in 2003

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Bulldozers roll in Meerut’s Abdullah Residency after Energy Minister demands action, highlighting ‘Muslim only’ policy

OpIndia Staff -

Trump’s olive branches and Navarro’s rants: How India has been dealing with a confused, dual-faced US leadership amid trade talks and tariff chaos

Anurag -

As Nepal continues to grapple with violence even after fall of Oli government, here are the highlights of what transpired during the protests

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com