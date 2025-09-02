Tuesday, September 2, 2025
India’s Semiconductor leap: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases ISRO-built ‘made-in-India’ chip ‘Vikram’ at Semicon 2025, hails breakthrough in tech self-reliance

Backed by Prime Minister Modi’s vision, rapid expansion of chip manufacturing units, and India’s strong global presence in semiconductor R&D, the launch underscores New Delhi’s ambition to position the country as a hub for both chip design and manufacturing.

Ashwini Vaishnaw and PM Modi unveils indigenously built ‘Vikram’ chip

India took a decisive leap in its semiconductor mission with the unveiling of the nation’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor, Vikram, at the Semicon India 2025 conference on Monday. Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented the processor, along with test chips from four approved projects, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a historic moment in India’s technological advancement.

The Vikram processor, developed by ISRO’s Semiconductor Laboratory, is specially designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space launch vehicles. Vaishnaw described it as a milestone in India’s efforts to cut reliance on imported chips, noting that self-reliance in this sector is not just an economic necessity but also a strategic imperative.

Showcasing the progress of India’s semiconductor infrastructure, Vaishnaw said that construction of five semiconductor units is currently underway. One pilot line has already been completed, and two more are expected to begin production in the coming months. “The design of five additional units is progressing very well. Ecosystem partners for chip manufacturing are all here,” he remarked, underlining the momentum behind India’s chip ecosystem.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the minister recalled the launch of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) in 2021: “Just a few years ago, we made a new beginning driven by the Prime Minister’s farsighted vision. In just 3.5 years, the world now looks at India with confidence. Today, we presented the first ‘Made-in-India’ chip to PM Modi.”

Vaishnaw also positioned India as a rare beacon of stability amid global uncertainty. “We are living in unprecedented times. Global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. You should come to India because our policies are stable,” he told investors.

The minister highlighted India’s strong domestic demand and rapid growth in electronics. Over the last decade, electronics production has increased sixfold, while exports have surged eight times. “With stable policies, growing demand, and an expanding ecosystem, now is the right time for global players to invest in India’s semiconductor sector,” Vaishnaw added.

The unveiling of Vikram is only the first step in a much larger ambition. A Bastion Research report noted that nearly 20 per cent of the world’s chip design engineers are based in India, making the country an indispensable hub for global semiconductor design. Industry giants such as Qualcomm, Intel, Nvidia, Broadcom, and MediaTek already run large R&D and design centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida, reinforcing India’s role in the global value chain.

The report also praised New Delhi’s proactive policy push. The Semicon India Programme under ISM 1.0 has rolled out incentives worth Rs 76,000 crore to attract manufacturers and strengthen India’s quest for self-reliance in chips.

The launch of Vikram, backed by expanding infrastructure and global partnerships, signals that India is not only aiming to be a design powerhouse but is also determined to become a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation—crucial for economic growth, technological sovereignty, and strategic independence.

