On Monday (1st September), the Bombay High Court slammed the Maratha reservation protestors, who are holding demonstrations across Mumbai, for blocking the streets and bringing the city to a standstill.

While criticising the protestors for deviating from the designated protest site and blocking the roads across the city, the High Court directed the protestors to vacate the streets by Tuesday (2nd September) forenoon.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad came down heavily on the protestors for creating a blockage outside the High Court.

“They are right outside the High Court. They are blocking entry to lawyers and judges. You boasted yesterday that more people will come. How do we deal with a person who is refusing to obey the law?” the court remarked.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge had to walk to the court

One of the judges, Justice Ravindra Ghuge, had to walk to the court on Monday as the route outside the court was blocked by the protestors.

The High Court criticised the protestors for placing it “virtually under siege” and said that the protests have not remained peaceful.

“In fact, today, when one of us (Ravindra Ghuge) was travelling to the Court around 12.30 pm in the official car, there was a huge blockade in front of the City Civil Court and the High Court building,” the court stated. Government counsel, Purnima Kantharia, also had to walk along with the judge. “The High Court was virtually under siege. Whilst the hearing was going on inside the Court hall, doors of which were closed, slogan shouting was clearly audible to us as well as all the lawyers and litigants,” the bench stated.

The judges took note of several photographs and visuals of protests in newspapers, showing that major parts of the city, including the entire region around Azad Maidan, an area designated by authorities for protests, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Flora Fountain (located directly in front of the High Court), Marine Drive, P’Demello Road, Mantralaya and the area around Oval Maidan.

The agitators have been cooking, dancing, bathing and playing games, like kabaddi, on the streets.

Counsel appearing for protestors admit that the protests have paralysed the city

Even the counsels appearing for the protestors did not deny the fact that the protestors had deviated from the designated protest site and effectively paralysed the entire city.

One of the counsels, reportedly, said that he would make an effort to convince Manoj Jarange Patil, who is leading the Maratha quota protests, and the protestors to vacate the roads. However, he added that some of the protestors were acting independently and were not in Jarange’s control.

State to ensure no new protestors enter the city: HC

Holding that the organisers of the protest violated the court’s earlier directions, the High Court directed all the protestors, except those at the designated protest site (Azad Maidan), to vacate public streets and areas by Tuesday forenoon.

The Court directed the State to ensure that new protestors do not enter the city to join the protests until further notice. It further instructed authorities to comply with the order and keep a watch at all entry points into the city.

On 26th August, the High Court had ordered the protestors to strictly comply with the rules. Additionally, the High Court allowed the provision of food packets and medical facilities to protestors at Azad Maidan.

The Court added that Jarange, who is on hunger strike, should be provided adequate medical aid in case his health deteriorates.

Jarange has been leading the agitation with the demand of 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, in South Mumbai, since Friday (29th August). His supporters have reportedly claimed that he stopped consuming water on Monday.