Tuesday, September 2, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Protestors placed the High Court virtually under siege': Bombay HC slams 'Maratha reservation' protestors...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Protestors placed the High Court virtually under siege’: Bombay HC slams ‘Maratha reservation’ protestors for blocking roads, orders them to vacate the streets

The pro-Maratha reservation protestors have been cooking, dancing, bathing and playing games, like kabaddi, on the streets.

OpIndia Staff
The protestors are demanding reservation for the Maratha community.
Image via PTI and ANI

On Monday (1st September), the Bombay High Court slammed the Maratha reservation protestors, who are holding demonstrations across Mumbai, for blocking the streets and bringing the city to a standstill.

While criticising the protestors for deviating from the designated protest site and blocking the roads across the city, the High Court directed the protestors to vacate the streets by Tuesday (2nd September) forenoon.

A special bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad came down heavily on the protestors for creating a blockage outside the High Court.

They are right outside the High Court. They are blocking entry to lawyers and judges. You boasted yesterday that more people will come. How do we deal with a person who is refusing to obey the law?” the court remarked.

Justice Ravindra Ghuge had to walk to the court

One of the judges, Justice Ravindra Ghuge, had to walk to the court on Monday as the route outside the court was blocked by the protestors.

The High Court criticised the protestors for placing it “virtually under siege” and said that the protests have not remained peaceful.

In fact, today, when one of us (Ravindra Ghuge) was travelling to the Court around 12.30 pm in the official car, there was a huge blockade in front of the City Civil Court and the High Court building,” the court stated. Government counsel, Purnima Kantharia, also had to walk along with the judge. “The High Court was virtually under siege. Whilst the hearing was going on inside the Court hall, doors of which were closed, slogan shouting was clearly audible to us as well as all the lawyers and litigants,” the bench stated.

The judges took note of several photographs and visuals of protests in newspapers, showing that major parts of the city, including the entire region around Azad Maidan, an area designated by authorities for protests, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Flora Fountain (located directly in front of the High Court), Marine Drive, P’Demello Road, Mantralaya and the area around Oval Maidan.

The agitators have been cooking, dancing, bathing and playing games, like kabaddi, on the streets.

Counsel appearing for protestors admit that the protests have paralysed the city

Even the counsels appearing for the protestors did not deny the fact that the protestors had deviated from the designated protest site and effectively paralysed the entire city.

One of the counsels, reportedly, said that he would make an effort to convince Manoj Jarange Patil, who is leading the Maratha quota protests, and the protestors to vacate the roads. However, he added that some of the protestors were acting independently and were not in Jarange’s control.

State to ensure no new protestors enter the city: HC

Holding that the organisers of the protest violated the court’s earlier directions, the High Court directed all the protestors, except those at the designated protest site (Azad Maidan), to vacate public streets and areas by Tuesday forenoon.

The Court directed the State to ensure that new protestors do not enter the city to join the protests until further notice. It further instructed authorities to comply with the order and keep a watch at all entry points into the city.

On 26th August, the High Court had ordered the protestors to strictly comply with the rules. Additionally, the High Court allowed the provision of food packets and medical facilities to protestors at Azad Maidan.

The Court added that Jarange, who is on hunger strike, should be provided adequate medical aid in case his health deteriorates.

Jarange has been leading the agitation with the demand of 10% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, in South Mumbai, since Friday (29th August). His supporters have reportedly claimed that he stopped consuming water on Monday.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India’s Semiconductor leap: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases ISRO-built ‘made-in-India’ chip ‘Vikram’ at Semicon 2025, hails breakthrough in tech self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -

Peter Navarro goes on an anti-India tirade yet again, claims PM Modi is in bed with two of the biggest authoritarians Putin and Xi...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi inaugurates ‘Semicon India’ event in Delhi: Here is how his govt is transforming India into a hub for semiconductor design and manufacturing

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s vote chori conspiracy theory backfires as Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera caught with two active voter IDs, deceased family member’s name still in...

Anurag -

Bareilly Islamic conversion racket used ‘honeytrap’ to target Hindu boys, Muslim girls used to brainwash them, Over 20 WhatsApp groups used for the conversions

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani and Half Pakistani: With Donald Trump’s unhinged stand on India, read about the anti-India elements in his inner circle

Rukma Rathore -

Trump’s attempt to bully India fails spectacularly: India moved even closer to Russia and is improving ties with China, America’s main rival; Modi-Putin-Xi bonhomie...

Shriti Sagar -

Rajasthan: Minor Pakistani Hindu refugee girl raped by Mohd Fazal, Sabir and Qurban in Jaisalmer

OpIndia Staff -

Leicester: Complaint filed against radical Muslim outfit for branding saffron flags at Ganesh Chaturthi procession as ‘extremist’

OpIndia Staff -

Trump’s attack dog parrots Opposition’s caste politics: As Navarro rants ‘Brahmins profiteering at the expense of Indians,’ read how domestic anti-Brahminism is now going...

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com