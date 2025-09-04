Thursday, September 4, 2025
Updated:

DRDO transfers three advanced defence material technologies for missiles, armoured vehicles and naval vessels to industry partners

The three technologies are: manufacturing of high-strength radomes used as shields for censors in missiles, steel sheets and plates used in armoured vehicles, and High-Strength Low-Alloy steel plates for naval vessels

OpIndia Staff

In a stride toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL) in Hyderabad under DRDO has transferred three cutting-edge materials technologies to leading industry partners. In a ceremony held at DMRL on 30 August 2025, Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, handed over the Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToT) documents, marking a significant leap in strategic materials and manufacturing capabilities.

The three defence technologies transferred are:

High-Strength Radomes to BHEL, Jagdishpur

The first technology, manufacturing of high-strength radomes, has been transferred to BHEL, Jagdishpur. Radomes are protective covers for radar and missile sensors that must endure extreme aerodynamic pressures while remaining transparent to electromagnetic signals. The new radomes provide higher strength and reliability, ensuring robust protection of missile guidance systems during flight.

DMR-1700 Steel Sheets and Plates to JSPL, Angul

The second technology involves DMR-1700 steel sheets and plates, licensed to JSPL (Jindal Steel and Power Limited) in Angul. This material has ultra-high strength combined with excellent fracture toughness at room temperature, making it well-suited for armoured vehicles, load-bearing structures, and critical defence hardware. It provides enhanced durability under demanding operational conditions.

DMR 249A HSLA Steel Plates to SAIL

The third transferred technology is DMR 249A HSLA (High-Strength Low-Alloy) steel plates, licensed to Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL). Specially designed for naval use, these plates meet stringent metallurgical and dimensional requirements essential for shipbuilding. They offer a combination of strength, toughness, and weldability that ensures the integrity of naval structures in harsh marine environments.

Strategic Significance and Collaboration

In his address, Dr. Kamat lauded the dedication fuelling these successful transfers, emphasizing that they embody DMRL’s commitment to bridging research with industrial application. He highlighted that such collaborations accelerate innovation deployment, strengthen India’s defence supply chain, and foster technology-driven self-reliance.

Present at the event were key dignitaries including Dr. R.V. Hara Prasad, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials); Dr. Manu Korulla, Director General (Resource and Management); and Dr. R. Balamuralikrishnan, Director of DMRL.

The ceremony also featured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DMRL and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The MoU aims to utilise DMRL’s technical capabilities to support AAIB’s accident investigation activities, further expanding the lab’s collaborative footprint.

Conclusion

This transfer of three advanced materials technologies, high-strength radomes, DMR-1700 steel sheets and plates, and DMR 249A HSLA steel plates, marks a pivotal advancement in India’s indigenous defence capabilities. By entrusting industry partners like BHEL, JSPL, and BSP to scale and manufacture these technologies, DRDO is catalysing rapid deployment of strategic assets across defence platforms. Coupled with enhanced institutional collaboration exemplified by the MoU with AAIB, the event underscores DMRL’s multidisciplinary strength and its central role in driving innovation and national resilience.

