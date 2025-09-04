Thursday, September 4, 2025
India and Singapore announce new economic, tech and security cooperation during PM Lawrence Wong’s meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, agree to strengthen 60-years-old ties

The two countries agreed on a time-bound review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and regional trade mechanisms.

OpIndia Staff

Marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Singapore PM Lawrence Wong in New Delhi today. The visit, Wong’s first official trip to India as prime minister, resulted in a comprehensive roadmap aimed at deepening cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors, underscoring the strength of what both leaders called an enduring and forward-looking partnership.

Lawrence Wong arrived in India on 2nd September, and had meetings with several union ministers and NSA Ajit Doval. He also had a meeting with business leaders from the CII Core Group on Wednesday.

At the joint press conference, PM Modi described Singapore as a pillar of India’s Act East policy and a trusted partner whose role extended far beyond diplomacy. He said that after his Singapore visit last year, the ties were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In the course of this year, our dialogue and cooperation have gained both momentum and depth.

PM Modi said, “Today, in the South East Asian region, Singapore stands as our largest trading partner. Singapore has made substantial investments in India. Our defense ties continue to grow stronger, and our people-to-people relations are both deep and vibrant.”

He announced that in order to further accelerate our bilateral trade, a time-bound review will be undertaken of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, as well as India’s Free Trade Agreement with ASEAN. PM Modi added that Indian states will also play an important role in strengthening the bonds between India and Singapore.

He said, “Over the past year, the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Telangana, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh have visited Singapore. Gujarat’s GIFT City has now emerged as yet another link, connecting our stock markets.”

“India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy. They are rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests, and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity,” he said, noting that Singapore is not only India’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia but also the biggest source of foreign direct investment.

He underlined the importance of strengthening defence ties, people-to-people contacts, and economic cooperation as the two countries prepare to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape.

Prime Minister Wong expressed gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him and called the trip an opportunity to celebrate six decades of “close and enduring friendship.” He stressed Singapore’s commitment to working with India on future-oriented areas of cooperation, highlighting the city-state’s contribution to India’s growth story as a major investor and partner in infrastructure, digital technology and financial integration.

Wong pointed out that roughly a quarter of India’s foreign direct investment inflows in recent years had originated from Singapore, reflecting the scale of economic engagement.

The two leaders announced a series of agreements and initiatives that will define the next phase of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed on a time-bound review of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and regional trade mechanisms, while also unveiling plans to develop sustainable, next-generation industrial parks and expand collaboration in the semiconductor sector through joint research, supply chain integration and skills development.

Singapore will also partner with India’s new National Centre of Excellence in Chennai to train workers for advanced manufacturing, aviation maintenance and electronics, ensuring both countries’ workforces are equipped for the industries of the future.

Connectivity emerged as another major theme, with the two sides signing a civil aviation agreement to boost training and research while also inaugurating Phase II of the PSA-operated Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal, India’s largest standalone container port facility. They also committed to greater cooperation between their central banks on digital asset innovation and regulatory frameworks, reflecting the central role of financial technology in bilateral ties.

Maritime and space collaboration added further depth to the agenda. India and Singapore launched a Green and Digital Shipping Corridor to promote environmentally sustainable shipping, digital port processes and cleaner marine fuels. A new agreement between their space agencies was also concluded, covering satellite communication, Earth observation and the exploration of emerging space technologies. The leaders additionally pledged to advance joint efforts in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other frontier digital fields, while continuing youth exchanges through initiatives like the India-Singapore Hackathon.

During his India visit, Prime Minister Wong paid homage at Raj Ghat, met with President Droupadi Murmu, and joined a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

Looking ahead, the two countries agreed to institutionalize an annual India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable to track the progress of new initiatives and ensure implementation of the roadmap. Both leaders concluded that the visit not only celebrated six decades of friendship but also laid a strong foundation for the decades ahead, with a partnership that they hope will remain resilient, innovative and deeply people-centric.

