Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has again sparked controversy with his recent comments equating religious conversions to ‘caste discrimination’ and ‘inequality’ in Hindu society.

While responding to media questions about caste census, the CM suggested that people convert to other religions not because of external influence but because they feel alienated by social structures in Hinduism.

Siddaramaiah’s statement on conversions

Siddaramaiah argued that conversions are often a response to inequality and discrimination within Hindu society. “Even if we say don’t convert, some of them do it as a result of the system.

In our Hindu community, if there was equality and equal opportunities, why would anyone convert? Did we bring untouchability,” Mr Siddaramaiah said on Saturday, 13th September, while answering media questions about caste census.

“There can be inequalities in Islam, Christianity or any religion. We or the BJP didn’t ask anyone to convert but people have… It is their right,” he added.

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, hit back.

“If there is equality in Islam, why are women not allowed to enter mosques? If there is equality in Islam, why was there opposition to banning triple talaq? If there is equality in Islam, why are non-Muslims, including Hindus, referred to as kafirs in the Quran? Do you have the courage to ask this, Siddaramaiah?” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Chief Minister’s remark has attracted strong criticism

The Chief Minister’s remark has attracted strong criticism from those accusing him of singling out Hindu practice while ignoring corresponding problems in other religions. Siddaramaiah has easily said about conversions and the inequality in Hindu religion. Will he be able to question any other religion on this? Obviously, this will not happen. Because for him, questioning Hindus is an easy target.

History is a witness that whether it was the era of medieval invaders or the campaign of missionaries during the British rule, the conversions that happened during that period were due to political or economic pressure. The poor and the deprived were motivated to change their religion by luring them with education, health and money.

On the other hand, if we talk about equal opportunity, then it is constitutionally the government’s duty to provide equal opportunity to the people. If people are leaving their faith because of a lack of opportunity, then the responsibility also lies with the state to address these gaps.

“Clean chit” to missionaries and radical groups

The manner in which this statement has been made is very dangerous. This argument of Siddaramaiah is like giving an open license to those missionaries and fundamentalist organisations who have been engaged in dividing the poor, Dalits and the deprived from the Hindu society through greed and false promises for decades.

Is it not true that Christian missionaries first make the poor dependent in the name of education, health and help and then force them to convert? Is it not true that thousands of girls and families have been trapped by Islamic fundamentalist organizations through ‘love jihad‘ and the lure of money?

If there are some shortcomings as a society, have there been no attempts to correct them? Is becoming a Muslim or a Christian the only solution? No other religion has done as much work for reform as the Hindus have.

Today, crores of Dalits and people from backward classes reach heights in politics, education and other fields while living in Hindu society. This is clearly evident from the people occupying top positions in the country.

Today, there is a need to expose the statements of such leaders. If there are some shortcomings in Hindu society, then their solution is social reform and education, not conversion. Putting Hinduism in the dock every time and giving a clean chit to missionaries is actually a direct attack on the nation and culture.

Siddaramaiah’s recent decision in the favour of Christian communities

Siddaramaiah’s remarks are also tied to his political strategy of minority appeasement. His government has backed demands from Muslim reservations to the construction of exclusive colonies in the past. His recent decision to name an upcoming metro station in Bengaluru‘s Shivajinagar after St. Mary’s Basilica was also interpreted as a support to Christian communities.

A strong response came from Maharashtra on this decision, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis saying it was an insult to Shivaji Maharaj.

With elections around the corner in Karnataka‘s politically charged atmosphere, such remarks are being interpreted as efforts to consolidate minority vote banks, even at the risk of alienating Hindu voters.