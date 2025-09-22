Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMamata govt's war against private industry: Bengal govt removes all incentives given to save...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Mamata govt’s war against private industry: Bengal govt removes all incentives given to save money for ‘welfare schemes’, job creators move HC

UltraTech, Grasim, Dalmia, Nuvoco and Electrosteel have challenged Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to revoke industry incentives retrospectively from 1993, with critics arguing the move signals Bengal’s ongoing prioritisation of welfare subsidies over industrial growth.

Anurag
Industrial majors file petitions in Calcutta High Court against West Bengal government’s decision revoking industry incentives since 1993.
Companies challenge Mamata Banerjee government’s revocation of West Bengal industry incentives in Calcutta High Court. (Image: Dall-E)

Several of India’s biggest industrial houses have approached the Calcutta High Court to challenge the West Bengal government’s controversial move to revoke all industry incentives granted since 1993. Companies including UltraTech Cement, Electrosteel Casting, Grasim Industries, Nuvoco Vistas and Dalmia Cement have filed petitions in the court in which they called the government’s legislation “unconstitutional”. The High Court has fixed 7th November as the date for a combined hearing of the appeals.

Notably, in March 2025, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal passed The Revocation of West Bengal Incentive Schemes and Obligations in the Nature of Grants and Incentives Bill, 2025, which was notified in April. The bill retrospectively withdraws all benefits provided under industrial policies since 1993. Subsidies on land, tax refunds, electricity, interest repayments, and other state-supported measures have been scrapped. The government justified the move by arguing that funds should be diverted towards “socio-economically disadvantaged and marginalised” groups.

In its petition, Electrosteel Casting sought a declaration that the Act is “ultra vires and unconstitutional and the provisions contained therein are null and void and of no effect.” Industry department officials admitted that several companies complained they could no longer operate profitably after the announcement, but the government only promised that a “new industrial policy” was being drafted.

A familiar story – Bengal’s hostility to industry

This clash between the West Bengal government and industry is not an isolated development. For decades, industries operating in the state have seen a similar pattern that has dismantled the base for industrial growth. From the Left Front era that drove out major business houses with militant trade unionism and anti-capital rhetoric, to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government that rode to power on the back of anti-land acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram, the state’s ruling establishments have consistently prioritised populism and ideological appeasement over industrial growth.

In July 2025, the Union Government of India revealed that over 6,600 companies have left West Bengal since 2011, when Banerjee came to power. Over 2,200 departed in just the last five years. Many of these companies have shifted their base to Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi. In 2024, Britannia shut down its decades-old factory in Kolkata. Earlier, Tata was driven out of Singur. Jute mills in the state continue to collapse.

The politics of welfare over growth

For the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the withdrawal of incentives is not about economics but about politics. Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026 and welfare subsidies are at the centre of her strategy.

Critics, however, have argued that such policies condemn Bengal to stagnation. While other states lure investors with land at nominal prices and pro-business policies, Bengal keeps driving them out. The state’s share in India’s industrial output has slipped from over 10% to around 3.5% since the 1960s. West Bengal was once known as the “Manchester of the East”. However, now the state exports labour instead of goods. Lakhs of youth have been forced to migrate to Delhi, Kerala, or Maharashtra for survival.

From industrial hub to socialist swamp

The trajectory is unmistakable. The Left destroyed the industrial culture of West Bengal with their hostility to private enterprise. Then, after them, Banerjee finished the job with her politics of “Ma-Mati-Manush” that translated into mob resistance to factories and appeasement of vote banks. Today, the state is reduced to a dilapidated, poverty-stricken swamp of socialism, where mafias control contracts, infiltrators are courted, and genuine investors are shunned.

The petitions filed by the industry giants in the High Court are not just about incentives. It is about whether West Bengal still has a future as a destination for investment. For the people of Bengal, this should be a reminder that their once-proud industrial heartland continues to be sacrificed at the altar of political populism.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsltraTech Cement, Electrosteel Casting, Grasim Industries, Nuvoco Vistas, Dalmia Cement
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Modi govt rolls out GST 2.0: Read significant changes made and how they promise relief for Indian consumers

Rukma Rathore -

Was Trump’s big H1B announcement just another big talk to appease the MAGA fanbase? Read how it went through climbdowns and clarifications

Anurag -

Assam: Zubeen Garg’s cremation to take place on Tuesday at Guwahati’s Kamarkuchi with full state honours, Jorhat to get second memorial

OpIndia Staff -

Professor’s anti-Hindu tweet goes viral, Surat’s VNSG university clarifies he is no longer associated with them, legal options being examined

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-IAS Amitabh Thakur goes to court for source based news by ANI, claims news agency published ‘false news’ about ECI; says can’t trust police

OpIndia Staff -

Unnikrishnan is the name given to people who indulge in immoral activities: Kerala Congress spokesperson Jinto John insults Lord Krishna, triggers outrage

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nagrik Devo Bhav’ – GST ‘Bachat Utsav’ reforms to begin from 22 September, first day of Navratri: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad High Court dismisses singer-activist Neha Singh Rathore’s plea, says her tweets against PM Modi were derogatory and cannot be ignored

OpIndia Staff -

From Purnia to Darbhanga, Hindu faith under attack as Islamists try to incite and create unrest ahead of Bihar Vidhan Sabha election

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Who was Zubeen Garg, why lakhs of people are paying him last respect: Read about Assam’s biggest cultural icon who left this world too...

Raju Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com