Saturday, September 13, 2025
HomeNews ReportsFrom violence to hope: PM Modi pledges peace in Manipur, announces Rs 500 cr...
News Reports
Updated:

From violence to hope: PM Modi pledges peace in Manipur, announces Rs 500 cr relief package and 7,000 homes for displaced

Addressing a gathering in conflict-hit Churachandpur, Modi said Manipur’s land of aspiration had been scarred by violence, but after meeting relief camp residents he was confident that change is coming.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi Manipur
PK Modi in Manipur (Source: The Hindu)

PM Modi on Saturday assured the people of Manipur that peace and development will go hand in hand, declaring that the violence-hit state was standing at the threshold of “a new dawn of hope and trust.” This was his first visit to the state since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in May 2023, when fighting between the Meitei and Kuki communities plunged the region into one of its worst crises in recent decades.

Addressing a gathering in Churachandpur, one of the districts worst affected by the conflict, Modi said, “The land of Manipur is a land of aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast a shadow here. A short while ago, I met those staying in relief camps, and after meeting them, I can say with conviction that change is coming. Hope is returning.”

The clashes, which left more than 250 dead and forced nearly 60,000 people to flee their homes, exposed the fragility of ethnic relations in the state. Internet services were suspended for months, while many displaced families remain unable to return because of ongoing tensions. Rights groups have long accused local leaders of exploiting these divisions for political ends, deepening mistrust between communities.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister emphasised that the central government was committed to restoring normalcy. “For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts in the Northeast have been resolved through dialogue. People here too must embrace peace, for it is only through peace that dreams can be fulfilled,” he said, urging civil society groups and organisations to step forward.

The speech carried a strong developmental pitch. Modi announced a slew of projects, including a new airport in Imphal, new highways, medical colleges, and most notably, the railway project connecting Jiribam with Imphal—a long-pending demand that promises to improve connectivity in the landlocked state.

“There was a time when decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here. Today, our Churachandpur, our Manipur, is progressing step by step with the rest of the nation. India is soon to become the world’s third-largest economy, and Manipur will be part of that journey,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted welfare gains. Nearly 60,000 pucca houses have been built in Manipur under central housing schemes, while piped water supply—once limited to barely 25,000 households—now reaches more than 3.5 lakh homes.

Though largely symbolic, the visit was designed to send a message that reconciliation and development are inseparable. For Manipur, still scarred by last year’s violence, Modi’s words were an attempt to restore both confidence and a sense of belonging within India’s larger growth story.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson caught after he confessed to his father about killing the conservative political activist

OpIndia Staff -

Police station surrounded, chants of “Allahu Akbar”, and abuses hurled against Hindu deities: Muslim mob creates ruckus in Shahjahanpur over alleged post on Prophet...

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Power signs Power Supply Agreement with Bihar govt for supply of 2400 MW electricity from greenfield ultra-supercritical thermal plant

OpIndia Staff -

Normalcy returning to Nepal after Sushila Karki becomes interim PM, curfew lifted, elections to be held in March 2026

OpIndia Staff -

‘If firecrackers are to be banned, then let them be banned throughout the country’, says Supreme Court citing right to clean air of all...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi launches several projects in Mizoram including new line connecting Aizawl to rail network, says state will be connected to Bay of Bengal...

OpIndia Staff -

US puts pressure on G7 allies to impose high tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, India singled out even as Europe continues to buy...

OpIndia Staff -

48 tunnels, 142 bridges, and a 51 km rail line: PM Modi unveils Mizoram projects worth ₹9,000 crore, also flags off 3 express trains

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka Congress govt approves ₹398 crore grant for development of ‘Muslim colonies’: Read how CM Siddaramaiah has resorted to full-blown appeasement politics

OpIndia Staff -

US President Donald Trump admits tariffs have strained ties with India, but urges G7 allies to impose similar measures

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com