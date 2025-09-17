Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeVarietyCulture and HistoryFrom the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How...
Culture and HistoryNews Reports
Updated:

From the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How PM Modi rekindled Hindu pride after centuries of suppression

While most Hindus are aware of the arduous journey of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 5 centuries of generational struggle, not many people know about the struggle for the Kali Mata Temple in Pavagadh, Gujarat. This ancient temple, which is a Shaktipeeth, was vandalised by a Muslim ruler named Abul Fath-Nasir-ud-Din Mahmud Shah I, alias Mahmud Begada, in the 15th century. Mahmud Begada was the sixth Sultan of Gujarat, who ruled for 52 years after ascending the throne at the age of 13.

OpIndia Staff
The Kali Mata temple in Pavagadh was demolished by Mahmud Begada.
PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Ram Temple (Image: X/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday today (September 17, 2025). Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has taken several key decisions relating to the economy, foreign policy, and politics. However, a noteworthy feature of his tenure as Prime Minister has been the religious and cultural renaissance in the country.

From the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya after a long wait of 500 years to hoisting a religious flag on the hills of Pavagadh after 5 centuries, various such events having religious significance for Hindus, which happened after PM Modi came to power, have rekindled a sense of pride among Hindus.

Initiatives like the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the development of the Kamakhya Shakti Peetha in Assam have given these pilgrimage sites of Hindus a new sense of identity. As a result, the number of pilgrims visiting these religious sites has also increased manifold.

When PM Modi hoisted the Dharma flag in Pavagadh

While most Hindus are aware of the arduous journey of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 5 centuries of generational struggle, not many people know about the struggle for the Kali Mata Temple in Pavagadh, Gujarat. This ancient temple, which is a Shaktipeeth, was vandalised by a Muslim ruler named Abul Fath-Nasir-ud-Din Mahmud Shah I, alias Mahmud Begada, in the 15th century. Mahmud Begada was the sixth Sultan of Gujarat, who ruled for 52 years after ascending the throne at the age of 13.

From 1459 to 1511 AD, Mahmud Begada invaded various kingdoms and, after defeating them, forced their rulers to convert to Islam. He killed whoever refused to convert to Islam. After conquering Junagadh and Pavagadh, Begada desecrated the Mahakali and the Dwarka temples to humiliate Hindus and force them to accept Islam.

Recognition regarding the ancient temple

The Mahakali temple located atop Pavagadh hill has immense religious significance for Hindus as it is believed that sage Vishwamitra performed a rigorous penance in the temple to receive the blessings of Goddess Kali. It is also said that the sons of Lord Ram and Mata Sita also attained salvation at Pavagadh. The spire of the Kali Mata temple was demolished by a Sultan, who built a dargah there. After 500 years, the temple was rebuilt, and PM Modi hoisted a flag here on June 18, 2022.

The Rise of Spirituality from Gujarat to Somnath

Under the Modi government, the Chardham Highway Project, which aims to link the four major Hindu pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, is being undertaken to provide all-weather connectivity. After the Kedarnath temple was hit by a major natural disaster in 2013, the Modi government carried out the restoration work on priority. The Hindu religious sites in the Jammu and Kashmir region, including the Shanakaracharya Temple and other Shaktipeeths, are also being redeveloped by the Modi government after it revoked Article 370.

With the aim of integrating the ancient Indian knowledge into the education system, the Modi government introduced the India Knowledge System (IKS) in universities and IITs to include the Vedas, Upanishads, Yoga, and Ayurveda into the curriculum. In addition to that, infrastructural improvements were also carried out under the Modi government at ‘Ramayana and PM Modi centres’ in places like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Hampi, and Kurukshetra.

During his decade as the Prime Minister, PM Modi has revived India’s cultural soul. His rise to power has led to the elevation of the collective consciousness of the country and the resurrection of Hindu religious sites. PM Modi is not just a person who holds a constitutional post, he is the reason that the Hindus in the country can own their identity with unprecedented confidence and pride.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -
In a purported statement, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), expressed readiness to give up arms and asked the Central government to announce a one-month ceasefire and pause the ongoing anti-Naxal operations
News Reports

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -
Despite a Rohini Court order mandating removal of defamatory content against Adani, Leftist media alleged the government was misusing judicial directions. The fact remains that enforcement only followed non-compliance by publishers within the court’s stipulated five-day period.

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gujarat: Muslims put up a board banning Garba near Mosques, Dargahs and Madrasas in a village, FIR filed after outraged Hindus filed complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Darbhanga woman duped in RJD’s ‘Mai-Bahin Yojana’, FIR filed against Tejashwi Yadav and 3 leaders: Victim tells OpIndia she is receiving threats

शिव -

Pakistan’s foreign minister admits India never sought third-party mediation, reveals New Delhi rebuffed Washington’s offer to broker dialogue

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com