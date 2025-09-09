Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsOver 27500 suggestions received from people: Read about 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh' portal, which is...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Over 27500 suggestions received from people: Read about ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh’ portal, which is democratising governance through public participation

Out of the total responses received by the UP government, 22,158 came from villages, while only 5,393 were sent in from urban areas.

OpIndia Staff
Over 27500 suggestions received from people: Read about 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh' portal, which is democratising governance through public participation
Yogi Adityanath (Image via Hindustan Times)

More than 27,500 people had shared their suggestions on the state government’s portal for the Vision Document ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,’ by Sunday (7th September).

According to the media reports, the majority of ideas coming in so far are focused on reforms in the education sector, showing that people see education as a key driver of development.

Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar said that till Sunday, a total of 27,551 suggestions had been recorded on the portal. Of these, 18,780 suggestions came from men and 8,459 from women. Another 312 responses were also received, but the gender of those contributors could not be identified. 

Interestingly, the rural population has been far more active than city residents in sharing ideas this time. Out of the total feedback, 22,158 came from villages, while only 5,393 were sent in from urban areas.

Portal launched to involve citizens in policy planning

The portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in was launched under the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 3rd September in Lucknow

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister called for participation from citizens to create the state’s roadmap for the future. The campaign was announced soon after a special marathon session in the Assembly that focused on Vision 2047. 

Through the online portal, people can share their feedback across 12 priority areas, including agriculture, health, education, industry, IT, infrastructure, tourism, social welfare, security, and good governance. The entire exercise is being carried out under the theme of economic strength, innovation and vitality, and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat @2047” vision.

Broad participation and expert involvement

At the time of the launch, more than 400 retired officials and subject experts from diverse fields such as administration, policing, forestry, agriculture, education and health took part in an orientation workshop at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. The workshop opened with a short film on Uttar Pradesh’s development since 2017.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the campaign is to make each citizen a development partner under the Shatabdi Sankalp Abhiyan. He specifically appealed to elderly citizens, intellectuals and professionals to contribute their experience and knowledge for the long-term development of the state.

Pointing to the economic development of the state, the CM added that Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹35 lakh crore during the past eight years, and the state became one of the fastest-growing economies in India. 

How the campaign is working

The initial phase of the campaign involves seminars in colleges and universities to get young people involved, which will be followed by active involvement of ministers, MPs and MLAs in the state. There are also plans to pass resolutions at each gram panchayat and ward level so that feedback can be gathered at the grassroots.

To make the process accessible, QR codes have also been displayed in public places, schools and colleges so that individuals can simply scan and send their ideas online. The portal itself has also been made user-friendly and simple to ensure the process remains inclusive.

As per the media reports, all the suggestions will be evaluated by subject experts and NITI Aayog. The best and most innovative ideas will not just be considered for inclusion in the final Vision Document, but will also be rewarded at both the district and state levels.

State aims to expand its economy to $6 trillion by 2047

The campaign is set to run from 5th September to 5th October and will be promoted through hoardings, newspapers, radio, TV and social media to ensure wide participation. 

Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, who presented the blueprint of the Vision Document, said that the state aims to expand its economy to $6 trillion by 2047. He explained that the document rests on the three pillars of economic strength, innovation and vitality, and will be a collective vision shaped by people’s ideas.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi announces Rs 1600 crore assistance package for flood-hit Punjab, farmers, livestock rearers to receive help

OpIndia Staff -
The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in Punjab.
News Reports

A sense of Déjà Vu in Nepal: After Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, violent protests throw another South Asian nation into chaos

Jinit Jain -
Nepal is in the throes of an unprecedented crisis as violent protests forced PM KP Oli to resign — scenes that point to an eerie symmetry with violence that swept Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

IIT Gandhinagar faces allegations of ‘favouritism’ and ‘conflict of interest’ in appointment of faculty but institute maintains complete silence

PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, praises the effort of NDRF and SDRF teams

Convicted Al Qaeda terrorist Haroon Rashid Aswat, who took training in Pakistan, linked to London bombings, set to be released in UK despite ‘grave...

American man shoots Haryana youth for stopping him from urinating in open in California, victim Kapil had reached US through the Dunki route spending...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi announces Rs 1600 crore assistance package for flood-hit Punjab, farmers, livestock rearers to receive help

OpIndia Staff -

A sense of Déjà Vu in Nepal: After Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, violent protests throw another South Asian nation into chaos

Jinit Jain -

Yogi govt sends 48 trucks of relief supplies to flood-hit States, announces ₹10 crore aid for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

IIT Gandhinagar faces allegations of ‘favouritism’ and ‘conflict of interest’ in appointment of faculty but institute maintains complete silence

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1500 crore for flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, praises the effort of NDRF and SDRF teams

OpIndia Staff -

Convicted Al Qaeda terrorist Haroon Rashid Aswat, who took training in Pakistan, linked to London bombings, set to be released in UK despite ‘grave...

Shraddha Pandey -

American man shoots Haryana youth for stopping him from urinating in open in California, victim Kapil had reached US through the Dunki route spending...

OpIndia Staff -

Days after Donald Trump denied writing letter to Jeffrey Epstein, Democrats release his alleged letter to convicted sex offender: Here’s what it says

OpIndia Staff -

Retired Judges slam Opposition’s VP candidate for meeting convicted criminal Lalu Prasad Yadav, question his sense of judgment and propriety: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska stabbed to death by black man in North Carolina, US legacy media’s selective silence sparks outrage

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com