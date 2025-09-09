More than 27,500 people had shared their suggestions on the state government’s portal for the Vision Document ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,’ by Sunday (7th September).

According to the media reports, the majority of ideas coming in so far are focused on reforms in the education sector, showing that people see education as a key driver of development.

Principal Secretary (Planning) Alok Kumar said that till Sunday, a total of 27,551 suggestions had been recorded on the portal. Of these, 18,780 suggestions came from men and 8,459 from women. Another 312 responses were also received, but the gender of those contributors could not be identified.

Interestingly, the rural population has been far more active than city residents in sharing ideas this time. Out of the total feedback, 22,158 came from villages, while only 5,393 were sent in from urban areas.

Portal launched to involve citizens in policy planning

The portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in was launched under the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047” campaign, which was flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 3rd September in Lucknow.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister called for participation from citizens to create the state’s roadmap for the future. The campaign was announced soon after a special marathon session in the Assembly that focused on Vision 2047.

Through the online portal, people can share their feedback across 12 priority areas, including agriculture, health, education, industry, IT, infrastructure, tourism, social welfare, security, and good governance. The entire exercise is being carried out under the theme of economic strength, innovation and vitality, and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat @2047” vision.

Broad participation and expert involvement

At the time of the launch, more than 400 retired officials and subject experts from diverse fields such as administration, policing, forestry, agriculture, education and health took part in an orientation workshop at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. The workshop opened with a short film on Uttar Pradesh’s development since 2017.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the campaign is to make each citizen a development partner under the Shatabdi Sankalp Abhiyan. He specifically appealed to elderly citizens, intellectuals and professionals to contribute their experience and knowledge for the long-term development of the state.

Pointing to the economic development of the state, the CM added that Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹35 lakh crore during the past eight years, and the state became one of the fastest-growing economies in India.

How the campaign is working

The initial phase of the campaign involves seminars in colleges and universities to get young people involved, which will be followed by active involvement of ministers, MPs and MLAs in the state. There are also plans to pass resolutions at each gram panchayat and ward level so that feedback can be gathered at the grassroots.

To make the process accessible, QR codes have also been displayed in public places, schools and colleges so that individuals can simply scan and send their ideas online. The portal itself has also been made user-friendly and simple to ensure the process remains inclusive.

As per the media reports, all the suggestions will be evaluated by subject experts and NITI Aayog. The best and most innovative ideas will not just be considered for inclusion in the final Vision Document, but will also be rewarded at both the district and state levels.

State aims to expand its economy to $6 trillion by 2047

The campaign is set to run from 5th September to 5th October and will be promoted through hoardings, newspapers, radio, TV and social media to ensure wide participation.

Principal Secretary Alok Kumar, who presented the blueprint of the Vision Document, said that the state aims to expand its economy to $6 trillion by 2047. He explained that the document rests on the three pillars of economic strength, innovation and vitality, and will be a collective vision shaped by people’s ideas.