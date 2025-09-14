Sunday, September 14, 2025
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal’s Interim PM, declares victims of GenZ protests as martyrs, announces probe into arson and vandalism calling them criminal acts

The new PM has occupied the Home Minister’s office in Singha Durbar, as the Prime Minister’s office building in the palace compound was set on fire by the Gen Z protestors.

Sushila Karki formally took charge as Nepal’s prime minister on Sunday, two days after she was sworn in as the head of the interim government by President Ramchandra Paudel. Before assuming charge, she visited the Martyrs’ Memorial at Lainchaur.

The new PM has occupied the Home Minister’s office in Singha Durbar, as the Prime Minister’s office building in the palace compound was set on fire by the Gen Z protestors. One of the first decisions taken by the new government is to provide relief to victims of last week’s protests, and to declare them as martyrs.

Chief Secretary Eknarayan Aryal said that the government has declared those killed in the Gen Z movement as martyrs. The families of the martyrs will receive Rs1 million from the government.

Moreover, the government has also directed hospitals to provide free medical treatment to the injured, and treatment has already begun under the new decision. PM Karki on Saturday visited various hospitals in Kathmandu and met the injured protesters receiving treatment. 

Significantly, PM Sushila Karki said that the arson and vandalism that took place during the Gen Z protest last week were criminal acts against the country. She added that these criminal acts must be investigated and the truth made public, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

The PM said that the government would investigate the vandalism targeting Singha Durbar, Parliament building, Supreme Court, business complexes, and private property.

She said, “I have never seen such a transformation in just about 27 hours of protests. To meet this group’s demands, we must all work with determination. I did not come here out of desire; I took on this responsibility after you all urged me to step in.” PM Karki further added, “Looking at what happened in the name of protests, it seems as if it was executed in a planned way, raising questions of a conspiracy.”

Sushila Karki has started consultations with close aides and leaders from the Gen Z movement to appoint her cabinet ministers. Although she can appoint up to 25 ministers, reports suggest that she will keep it limited to 15. Notably, the interim government will be in power for just six months, as the president has said that the elections must be held by 5 March 2026.

Gen Z members are also holding consultations to suggest names from their side, and most of the discussions are taking place on Discord. Notably, Sushila Karki was also selected by the protestors on the social media platform through a voting. If consensus on names is received, the new ministers will be sworn in by Sunday evening.

