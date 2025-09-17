On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, there was a surprising shift in tone from the United States. After weeks of openly criticising India over Russian oil imports and the Ukraine war, US President Donald Trump set aside his complaints and instead reached out warmly to wish PM Modi with birthday greetings and words of appreciation.

For months, Trump had attacked India for continuing to buy discounted Russian oil, accusing New Delhi of indirectly fuelling the war in Ukraine. As punishment, Washington had slapped a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a move that rattled trade relations between the two countries. But on Tuesday, 16th September, the mood was very different. Trump personally called Modi, offering no criticism but only praise and gratitude.

Taking to Truth Social after the call, Trump wrote: “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine!”

PM Modi, as always, responded in a measured but positive manner. In a post on X, he thanked Trump for the call and added, “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

This warm gesture was in marked contrast to the high-voltage exchanges of the past few months. Just weeks ago, Washington punished India for purchasing Russian oil and issued unprecedented trade sanctions.

There was a 25 per cent tax on Indian imports first, followed by an additional 25 per cent tax tied directly to Russian imports, totalling 50 per cent of tariff charges, which took effect on 27th August.

The shift in tone, however, did not happen suddenly. Earlier this month, Trump began softening his approach. On 6th September, he described the India-US relationship as “special” and assured there was “nothing to worry about.” Modi quickly welcomed those remarks, calling America a “close friend and natural partner”.

The two leaders then made friendly remarks in the open, with Trump suggesting the tariff standoff might be resolved soon and Modi speaking of tapping the “limitless potential” of bilateral relations.

Tuesday’s birthday phone call thus came across as the strongest indication yet of reconciliation. India had resisted US pressure for months, resisting concessions to open up its dairy and farm industries. Prime Minister Modi has also made his stance clear. “The pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it all.” He emphasised that national interests of farmers, small and medium-scale industries, and common citizens are given priority.

The shift in mood was also visible on the trade front. On the same day as the phone call, India and the US resumed trade negotiations in New Delhi. This was the first direct engagement since the tariffs were announced last month.

Discussions continued for almost seven hours between the US delegation, headed by Brendan Lynch of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and the Indian delegation led by Commerce Department Special Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

Both sides agreed to work more diligently towards an early completion of a “mutually beneficial” trade agreement, India’s Commerce Ministry said. Representatives of both nations characterised the talks as “positive and forward-looking”, building expectations that the bitter trade war might be resolved soon.