On 14th and 15th September, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is hosting the CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow-2025 at KN Kaul Block, CSIR-NBRI. The two-day event will bring together scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and young entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem and drive technology-based growth. NBRI, CDRI, IITR and CIMAP labs have come together to organise the conclave.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called it a significant step under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Startup India’ mission. He said that the conclave is not just an event but a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. He added that at the conclave, farmers would connect with science, young entrepreneurs would be empowered to realise their dreams, and agricultural research would contribute to social prosperity.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के 'स्टार्टअप इंडिया' के विराट संकल्प के आलोक में 14-15 सितंबर 2025 को लखनऊ CSIR स्टार्टअप कॉन्क्लेव का साक्षी बनेगा।



यह केवल एक आयोजन नहीं, बल्कि नवोन्मेष और नवोत्थान का समागम है, जहां किसान भाई विज्ञान से जुड़ेंगे, युवा उद्यमी सपनों को… pic.twitter.com/BVmU10WZlQ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 14, 2025

He highlighted UP’s resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ and said that the conclave would contribute towards making the state a national hub for biotechnology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The event would provide new ideas, fresh energy, and expansion to the innovation ecosystem, he said.

Focus on bridging research and industry

The conclave comes at a time when start-ups are being seen as the backbone of India’s innovation ecosystem. Organisers of the event in a post on social media highlighted that while CSIR institutes such as NBRI, CDRI, IITR, and CIMAP possess rich expertise in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, health care, agriculture, aroma, medicinal plants, and applied environmental sciences, there is often a gap between laboratory research and industry-scale applications. The conclave is expected to address this gap through structured interventions for commercialisation and scaling.

Key activities planned

There will be panel discussions on health care, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sciences during the conclave. Furthermore, handholding sessions are being organised for technology transfer with industry. A dedicated technology showcase will display CSIR-developed innovations. In the start-up pitch sessions, innovators and entrepreneurs will present their ideas before potential investors.

Further activities include B2B and B2G meetings between start-ups, industry leaders, and government agencies. There will be workshops and awareness sessions designed to strengthen the start-up ecosystem.

In a post on X, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said, “A golden opportunity for innovators, StartUp entrepreneurs, researchers and Industry leaders to come together on one of the largest platforms dedicated to technology-driven entrepreneurship. Over 50 CSIR-incubated StartUps will showcase innovations in biotechnology, healthcare, agriculture, aroma, and environmental technology.”

Powering the Next Wave of #ViksitBharat Entrepreneurs!



After three successful editions in Jammu, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the 4th CSIR #StartUpConclave is all set to take place in #Lucknow on 14th–15th September 2025.



A golden opportunity for innovators, StartUp entrepreneurs,… pic.twitter.com/XsP7yrXUwQ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 14, 2025

Target audience and objectives

The aim of the conclave is to encourage start-ups in sectors including biotech, pharma, aroma, agriculture, and environment. Furthermore, it will help to connect young entrepreneurs, researchers, students, policymakers, and state and central government departments. The conclave will help in building collaboration platforms between CSIR labs, start-ups, and industry, showcasing technologies, driving sustainable growth through partnerships, supporting young innovators, and creating stronger linkages for incubation and funding.

What is CSIR?

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) was established in 1942. It is India’s premier national R&D organisation functioning under the Ministry of Science and Technology. CSIR has vast infrastructure that includes 37 labs and 39 outreach centres. Around 3,400 scientists work for the organisation. CSIR is at the forefront of research in several sectors including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, environment, aeronautics, and IT. The organisation is recognised globally for its scientific output and patents. It plays a crucial role in encouraging innovators, driving entrepreneurship, and delivering technological solutions for national development.