Sunday, September 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 to showcase innovation and entrepreneurship

The conclave at CSIR-NBRI on 14th and 15th September will feature panel discussions, start-up pitches, and technology showcases, aiming to bridge the gap between research and industry while empowering young entrepreneurs and innovators.

OpIndia Staff
CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 unites scientists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to drive innovation and growth in Uttar Pradesh
CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow 2025 brings together leaders and innovators to boost entrepreneurship and technology-driven development in Uttar Pradesh (Image: Dr Jitendra Singh/X)

On 14th and 15th September, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is hosting the CSIR Startup Conclave Lucknow-2025 at KN Kaul Block, CSIR-NBRI. The two-day event will bring together scientists, industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and young entrepreneurs to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem and drive technology-based growth. NBRI, CDRI, IITR and CIMAP labs have come together to organise the conclave.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, called it a significant step under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Startup India’ mission. He said that the conclave is not just an event but a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. He added that at the conclave, farmers would connect with science, young entrepreneurs would be empowered to realise their dreams, and agricultural research would contribute to social prosperity.

He highlighted UP’s resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh’ and said that the conclave would contribute towards making the state a national hub for biotechnology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. The event would provide new ideas, fresh energy, and expansion to the innovation ecosystem, he said.

Focus on bridging research and industry

The conclave comes at a time when start-ups are being seen as the backbone of India’s innovation ecosystem. Organisers of the event in a post on social media highlighted that while CSIR institutes such as NBRI, CDRI, IITR, and CIMAP possess rich expertise in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, health care, agriculture, aroma, medicinal plants, and applied environmental sciences, there is often a gap between laboratory research and industry-scale applications. The conclave is expected to address this gap through structured interventions for commercialisation and scaling.

Key activities planned

There will be panel discussions on health care, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sciences during the conclave. Furthermore, handholding sessions are being organised for technology transfer with industry. A dedicated technology showcase will display CSIR-developed innovations. In the start-up pitch sessions, innovators and entrepreneurs will present their ideas before potential investors.

Further activities include B2B and B2G meetings between start-ups, industry leaders, and government agencies. There will be workshops and awareness sessions designed to strengthen the start-up ecosystem.

In a post on X, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said, “A golden opportunity for innovators, StartUp entrepreneurs, researchers and Industry leaders to come together on one of the largest platforms dedicated to technology-driven entrepreneurship. Over 50 CSIR-incubated StartUps will showcase innovations in biotechnology, healthcare, agriculture, aroma, and environmental technology.”

Target audience and objectives

The aim of the conclave is to encourage start-ups in sectors including biotech, pharma, aroma, agriculture, and environment. Furthermore, it will help to connect young entrepreneurs, researchers, students, policymakers, and state and central government departments. The conclave will help in building collaboration platforms between CSIR labs, start-ups, and industry, showcasing technologies, driving sustainable growth through partnerships, supporting young innovators, and creating stronger linkages for incubation and funding.

What is CSIR?

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) was established in 1942. It is India’s premier national R&D organisation functioning under the Ministry of Science and Technology. CSIR has vast infrastructure that includes 37 labs and 39 outreach centres. Around 3,400 scientists work for the organisation. CSIR is at the forefront of research in several sectors including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, environment, aeronautics, and IT. The organisation is recognised globally for its scientific output and patents. It plays a crucial role in encouraging innovators, driving entrepreneurship, and delivering technological solutions for national development.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCouncil of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Union govt reopens application window for PLI Scheme for ACs and LED lights due to industry appetite to invest more

OpIndia Staff -

US politician demands more tariffs on India after pressure tactics to curb Russian oil imports fail: Read how Modi govt is standing its ground...

OpIndia Staff -

What is PFI’s India Vision 2047 document, which has come under spotlight after arrest of its Bihar President Mahboob Alam

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Ontario Court rejects asylum claim of ‘Khalistani’ Pardeep Singh – Read how refugee protections are repeatedly abused using the ‘Khalistan card’

Anurag -

Lashkar-e-Taiba to rebuild Markaz Taiba headquarters destroyed in Operation Sindoor using govt grant and floor relief funds, demolition completed

OpIndia Staff -

Congress ecosystem’s sinister fantasy of Nepal-style violence in India: A desperate bid to import chaos and anarchy to revive its fading fortunes

Jinit Jain -

PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first bamboo-based ethanol bio-refinery in Assam; read why it is called 2G ethanol and how it differs from 1G,...

Raju Das -

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt approves construction of 2.5 lakh houses in urban areas, earlier completed rural housing projects in record time

OpIndia Staff -

Canada offers protection to Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Gosal, who was involved in the Bramtpon Hindu temple attack, blames India for threat to his life...

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS-linked terror module busted by Delhi Police was planning to kill a Mumbai politician and Hindu boys married to Muslim girls across India, reveals...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com