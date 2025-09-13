In a major development, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has given a nod to the construction of 2.5 lakh houses in the State under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 for the Financial Year 2025-2026.

An amount of ₹735.94 crores, which includes funds from both the State and the Centre, has been earmarked for the project.

At the same time, the photo and video recording of each newly constructed house and geo tagging has been made mandatory.

The Yogi Adityanath government has given instructions for following the National Building Code and other disaster prevention guidelines during the construction phase.

So far, 2,52,605 houses have been allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 scheme. The Yogi government has built houses in record time (199 days as against the national average of 299 days) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

According to reports, between 2016-17 and 2024-25, about 36.34 lakh houses have been built. Under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), about 3.51 lakh houses have been completed.

With this milestone, Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country with 99.37% completion rate. Today, the State ranks first on several parameters such as mason training, social audit, site inspection, land lease to eligible beneficiaries and housing completion.

99.39% of the completed houses have been connected with toilets, 93.31% with electricity, 94.42% with gas and 80.02% with drinking water connections.

Chief Secretary SP Goyal had given instructions to complete the construction of the remaining houses and equipping them with all facilities within given time frame.