On Wednesday, 17th September, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the fifth phase of Mission Shakti. This mission is the state’s flagship campaign for women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. The new phase will begin on 22nd September, during the Sharadiya Navratri festival, and will continue for 30 days.

Mission Shakti was first launched in 2020 and has since become a major initiative in Uttar Pradesh. With four successful phases already completed, the Yogi government now aims to take the program to every village and town. According to the CM Yogi Adityanath, the mission is not just a government scheme but a social movement to ensure that every woman in the state feels safe and respected.

The people must feel fully protected: CM Yogi

The upcoming campaign should include an extensive programme carried out through close interdepartmental coordination, the chief minister directed while chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials.

Top police officials, ranging from Zonal ADGs, IGs, to DIGs, have been ordered to visit the field frequently, interact with the people, and be personally involved in patrols.

“The people must feel fully protected, while criminals must live under constant fear of the law,” the chief minister said.

Women police at the centre of the campaign

One of the biggest strengths of Mission Shakti is the state’s large women police force, which now has more than 44,000 personnel. The Chief Minister said women police officers must be given a more active role during the campaign.

For the next 30 days, women beat officers will visit all 57,000 gram panchayats and 14,000 urban wards. They will be accompanied by the village heads, councillors, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and health personnel. They will interact with women and girls directly, hear their issues, and raise awareness about safety, rights, and government welfare programs.

Navratri and other festivals will also see special arrangements, with women police being deployed in temples, places of religion, fairs, and crowded events. Yogi Adityanath also sought to strengthen the Anti-Romeo Squad, which deals with women harassment.

Awareness in schools, colleges, and public places

The campaign will also emphasize awareness programs at district levels. Seminars, discussions, and interactive sessions will be conducted in schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and industries. Gender equality and the safety of women will be taught to students, and short movies will be screened for further spreading the message.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to provide legal aid to women prisoners, make help faster for victims, and ensure that crimes against women are resolved quickly. Every call made to the women’s helpline 1090 must be handled with seriousness and solved properly.

As part of the new phase, Pink Booths will be set up across municipal corporations. These booths, manned by trained women police, will work round-the-clock. At the same time, Mission Shakti Centres will be strengthened to act as a one-stop solution where women can register complaints, receive counselling, get legal aid, and follow up on cases.

The staff at these centres will be given training in gender sensitisation, digital evidence collection, and handling of financial assistance schemes.

Achievements of earlier phases

Mission Shakti has already delivered strong results in the past four phases. During the last phase alone, more than 3.44 lakh programs were organised, reaching over 2.03 crore women and girls. Nearly 18,344 women police personnel and 9,172 women beat officers were deployed for these efforts.

Several targeted drives were also carried out, including Operation Garuda against cybercriminals, Operation Bachpan, which rescued over 2,800 children, Operation Majnu that acted against more than 74,000 youths harassing women, Operation Nasha Mukti against drug abuse, Operation Raksha to monitor hotels and pubs, and Operation Eagle that arrested more than 7,000 offenders.

As per official data, Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in the country in resolving sexual offence cases, with a 98.80% disposal rate. The women’s helpline 1090 and other initiatives like Pink Scooty patrols, Pink SUVs, CCTV monitoring, and Asha Jyoti Kendras have also played a big role in this success.