The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) headed by Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United is on track for a thumping victory with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar prepared to secure a fifth consecutive term, in Bihar. Latest trends indicate that the alliance is leading in over 200 of the 243 seats in the state, surpassing its 2020 performance when it won 122 seats. The results have outperformed results anticipated by the exit polls, that predicted resounding victory for the NDA with around 150 seats, and MGA was expected to win around 100 seats.

Wile the NDA is secure 202 seats, the Indian National Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan is unlikely to reach the 50-seat threshold while Prashant Kishor’s highly anticipated political debut with the Jan Suraaj party did not yield any seats. Congress is reduced to single digit with just 6 seats. Notably, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also trailing throughout the day in Raghopur and eventually managed to defeat BJPs Satish Kumar.

Meanwhile, the opposition and its Left-Liberal lobby have taken out a leaf out of Rahul Gandhi’s playbook and directed blame towards the Election Commission of India for the opposition’s failure to perform effectively in yet another elections. Similar to the antics of the Gandhi scion who rather than reflecting on his own shortcomings, evident in the consistent lackluster electoral performances, they too resorted to disparaging remarks against the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Lok Sabha MP alleged “vote theft” and conspiracy to “disenfranchise voters” with the much-needed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) initiative in Bihar, amid attributing his party’s repeated failure to win the support of Indian voters to EVM fraud and manipulation. Interestingly, such claims are specifically reserved for occasions of loss and never voiced when the opposition succeeds in electoral politics.

Furthermore, he never offered any evidence and outright refused to provide an affidavit under oath, despite multiple requests from the EC. Additionally, he declined to apologise for his bogus accusations and demanded that his statements be regarded as truth due to his status as an elected representative. The other opposition leaders echoed the same sentiment, which intensified in the lead-up to the Bihar assembly election.

However, the absurdity of these claims can be deduced from the fact that even the Supreme Court dismissed a plea asserting “vote fraud”.

Opposition leaders and Left-Liberals attack EC for Mahagathbandhan’s humiliating loss

Now, the same rhetoric is reiterated by the opposition leaders and their supporters in light of an embarrassing defeat in Bihar for their preferred parties. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav that the tactics employed by SIR in Bihar will no longer be feasible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions, as this electoral conspiracy has been unveiled.

“Henceforth, we will not allow them to engage in this practice. Just like CCTV, our PPTV meaning PDA (Pichra, Dalit and Alpashankhak) is going to be on guard and obstruct the BJP’s plans,” he added and accused BJP of deceit.

बिहार में जो खेल SIR ने किया है वो प. बंगाल, तमिलनाडू, यूपी और बाक़ी जगह पर अब नहीं हो पायेगा क्योंकि इस चुनावी साज़िश का अब भंडाफोड़ हो चुका है। अब आगे हम ये खेल, इनको नहीं खेलने देंगे।CCTV की तरह हमारा ‘PPTV’ मतलब ‘पीडीए प्रहरी’ चौकन्ना रहकर भाजपाई मंसूबों को नाकाम करेगा।… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 14, 2025

These parties are unable to see beyond caste politics, even when the truth is staring them in the face and will continuously find someone to hold accountable for their flaws. They cannot lodge an official complaint since they recognise that rhetoric can not be a substitute for evidence. Therefore, they indulge in political statements and whataboutery aimed at misleading as well as pushing the public to protest and then act furious when their lies are not accepted.

Yashwant Sinha, a leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, urged political parties to refrain from participating in elections while Gyanesh Kumar serves as Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission remains compromised.

The opposition parties should stop contesting elections as long as Gyanesh Kumar is CEC and the Election Commission remains compromised. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) November 14, 2025

The impartiality of the EC or Gyanesh Kumar will be acknowledged only when the opposition secures victory in every election, otherwise, they will have to deal with such unfounded charges and mudslinging? Do constitutional entities need to secure certificates from the opposition or they will be subjected to attacks and branded as tainted?

Furthermore, Tejashwi Yadav had threatened to abstain from the elections if the SIR was not suspended. The opposition skilled in the tactics of political maneuvering appears to only issue allegations and make statements without providing any evidence or adhering to their threats as they are also aware of the reality of their shenanigans and thus struggle to attract people to their cause.

The controversial German YouTuber Dhruv Rathee known for his strong anti-BJP rhetoric and lack of factual basis also hopped on the bandwagon suggesting that Gyanesh Kumar has been undermining the integrity of the Election Commission by showing favoritism towards the BJP since he was appointed to the role in March of the previous year.

He even referenced Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to propose that the opposition should have boycotted the elections and questioned what joy there is in celebrating when half the population knows that the victory is founded on fraud.

Rathee seemed to conveniently forget that the BJP’s election machinery has maintained an unprecedented strike rate since 2014, when the party surged to power. A minor setback transpired in the 2024 general elections, yet it emerged as the single largest party and regained power for the third consecutive time. Likewise, the disregard for public mandate is quite evident.

Kunal Karma, a failed comedian known for his Hinduphobic and anti-BJP vitriol, vented his profound distress in a series of tweets, labeling Indian democracy as a “parody.” He also claimed that Gyanesh Kumar could establish a BJP government in Nepal, suggesting that he engages in fraud activities to ensure the party’s electoral victories while referring to the elections as “fixed.”

This group which only advocates for “truth to power” when the BJP is in government and behaves as a coolie of the opposition under the guise of neutrality does not convey the same sentiments when other parties are victorious. However, if the election results do not align with its preferences, then everything is painted as compromised.

While the opposition and its lobby were occupied with their political rhetoric to satisfy their own wounded egos, obscure their failings or stir public sentiment, the Election Commission on 13th November reiterated that no political party launched a complaint against the SIR program in Bihar.

#BiharElection2025



✅ Successful conduct of Bihar Elections: Zero Repolls



✅ Zero Appeals during SIR in Bihar



Read more : https://t.co/UJZZXpHNWY pic.twitter.com/jjl5R4Bzjw — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) November 13, 2025

This clearly demonstrates that the issue if ony used as a political tool, despite the complete absence of real concerns or reservations. Otherwise, there should have been several complaints based on the remarks from the opposition leaders but as expected, there are none.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s deranged rant

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was apprehended in the Delhi Liquor scam, shared a video from last month which asserted that Bihar’s SIR drive was a scam and had no connection with removing fraudulent voters or infiltrators from neighboring countries.

“This is my statement of 11th October. Listen carefully. Everyone went through the formality of contesting the election but the certificate of victory was awarded to PM Modi by Agyanesh Kumar in advance,” the AAP leader wrote while sharing the clip.

He even stooped to mocking Gyanesh Kumar by calling him Agyanesh (without knowledge) Kumar and critisised him for not disclosing that only 315 foreign nationals, mostly Hindus, were found in the state. Singh charged that the latter troubled 8 crore voters of the state to find few Muslim intruders and repeatedly described him as cunning. He then declared that there were 5 lakh duplicate votes in Bihar’s final voter list.

Singh subsequently stated that the outcomes in Haryana and Delhi were altered by only a few thousand or 1-2% of the votes, insisting that the results of the Bihar elections had already been skewed in favor of the BJP due to these votes. He cried that the party already executed its strategy and 60 lakh individuals who were genuine voters had been ousted following the SIR.

Singh further remarked that the opposition can never succeed, despite their relentless efforts because the fraud has already occurred with the collaboration of Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He then incited the public and even brought the Supreme Court into his outrageous argument.

Disseminating falsehoods, attacking constitutional institutions to conceal glaring failures

The objective of SIR has been to purify the voter list of bogus voters, a task it has successfully accomplished in Bihar and is poised to replicate in other regions of India. Importantly, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from all parties including AAP, who played a crucial role in this entire process, showed their complete trust in the Election Commission, revealing the political motives behind the statements of their top leadership.

Likewise, no political party filed any complaints within the designated timeframe concerning the campaign, further shedding light on the veracity of such allegations akin to how no submissions were made to the courts after the Lok Sabha elections within the specified period until the recent comments about vote theft.

Moreover, the presence of a growing number of phoney voters in states like Bihar and West Bengal is also emphasised by research papers authored by professors from esteemed institutions such as IIM, which are not tied to any political agenda. The opposition is frustrated because these voters support them and their elimination has hurt their voter base.

The credit for the NDA’s victory lies in their outstanding governance, impressive policies and record voter turnout during the elections, alongside the Mahagathbandhan’s ability to resonate with voters and the RJD’s disturbing “Jungle Raj” track record. The opposition and their online allies could refuse to accept the truth but this will not alter the reality.