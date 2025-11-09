In a major action against Islamic groups promoting Islamic radicalism and engaging in unconstitutional activities in Germany, the German government banned two Islamic groups, namely, the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH), accused of supporting Iran and Hezbollah, and Muslim Interactive.

The German government’s move is significant because groups like Muslim Interactive have been using social media, particularly TikTok, to call for a caliphate (Islamic rule) in Germany and to spread radical ideas among young people. German authorities have described this as “Modern TikTok Islamism”, a strategy to influence young people through social media. The action was taken as a necessary measure to safeguard Germany’s democracy, which was being threatened by these groups. With the stringent action, the German government has made it clear that it will make no compromise in combating Islamic radical activities.

What action has been taken?

The German government banned the Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH) and its affiliated groups. Subsequent to this, four Shia mosques in Germany were closed and the group’s assets were confiscated. Interior Minister Nancy Fieser stated that the group was opposed to democracy, human rights, and women’s rights and aimed to establish Islamic rule in Germany. It was also accused of supporting terrorist groups such as Hezbollah.

Furthermore, in November of last year, police raided 55 locations, which exposed that the group was secretly pursuing political objectives. The ban on the Islamic groups was intended to demonstrate that Germany will not tolerate any form of radical activity. At the same time, the German government clarified that this action is not directed against the religious rights of Shia Muslims, but against Islamic extremists.

What were the activities of Islamic Center Hamburg (IZH)

The IZH was attempting to influence young people in Germany with radical Islamic ideology. To achieve this end, the group used social media platforms like TikTok, which feature fast-paced and fun videos, and are ideal places for spreading radical ideas. The Islamic group’s goal was to connect young people with the ideas of the Islamic Revolution and influence them with radical views challenging the democratic system.

Furthermore, IZH’s other major objective was to establish a global caliphate. They wanted an Islamic regime to be established across the world, which would be a counter to democratic countries. To further this objective, the group’s members were using social media to attract young people to their ideas and trying to first establish an Islamic regime in Germany.

Who runs the group and what are its goals

The group was operating a youth organization formed in 2020 and is found to be linked to Hizbut Tahrir (HuT), an international Islamic political organisation which was banned in Germany in 2003. The organization’s primary goal is to establish a worldwide Islamic regime, the Caliphate, and to destroy Western democratic system. The IZH wanted Islamic law to be implemented in Germany instead of the German constitution.

The IZH appealed to young Germans through social media platforms like TikTok with the aim of influencing them and persuading them to adopt Islamic radical thinking.

Two other Islamic groups have dreams of establishing an Islamic rule

In addition to the IZH, there were two other radical groups in Germany: Generation Islam and Reality Islam. Both these groups were engaged in the activities similar to the IZH and Muslim Interactive. These groups were also trying to attract young people to Islamic extremism. German intelligence agencies closely monitored their activities and searched their assets. The groups also work with the aim of establishing Islamic Sharia law and uprooting the democratic system. Although these groups have not yet been banned, they could face a similar action in future.

Have such groups been banned in Germany before?

Several radical Islamic organisations have been banned in Germany before. The first of these was Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT) in 2003. The Islamic organisation was trying to spread radical ideas in Germany and establish a Sharia regime, which led to the ban. Subsequently, Hezbollah was also declared a terrorist organization and banned in Germany in 2020. The terrorist organisation was promoting terrorist activities within Germany. In addition, Germany recently banned the Hamas-backed Samedon-Palestinian Solidarity Network in 2023, which was promoting violence against Israel and supporting its terrorist activities.

Germany took action against all of these Islamic outfits because they posed a threat to German society and sought to undermine the democratic system. This has become a continuous process for Germany, which is actively combating any form of Islamic fundamentalism. The German government aims to maintain peace in society and prevent the promotion of terrorism or radicalism.

Germany is battling Islamic extremists

The problem of Islamic radicalism is growing steadily in Germany. Islamic groups have replaced traditional methods with digital avenues to spread extremism. “TikTok Islamism ” is a prime example of that. These groups are using social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to radicalize young people. By creating fast, catchy, and emotional videos, they convince young people that Western democracy is against their religion and that they should return to Islamic rule. This approach is particularly effective among teenagers and students, who spend a lot of time on social media.

German intelligence agencies are constantly monitoring these radical activities. Numerous reports have found that such Islamic outfits influence minors and encourage them to adopt an Islamic mindset. The government has taken strict measures, including raids and investigations on organizations like Muslim Interactive, Generation Islam, and Reality Islam. The government claims that such groups spread hatred in the name of religion and threaten the damage the democratic fabric of the country.

In recent years, Germany has witnessed numerous cases of Islamist-inspired attacks. These incidents have increased, particularly since the Gaza War and the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Groups of young people in schools and mosques, have been influenced by videos on social media and adopting radical ideology. This is the reason that the German government has acted vigilantly against these digital networks.

The German government believes that religion should not be used for politics or extremism. Therefore, it takes swift action in cases where any organization attempts to incite violence, hatred, or calls for a “caliphate,” in the name of religious freedom. Recently, the government confiscated the assets of several Islamic outfits, shut down their social media channels, and initiated legal action against their members.

The German government is working with the goal of not only preventing extremism but also to providing accurate information to young people. For this, awareness campaigns are being launched in collaboration with schools and community organizations. Officials say that trends like ” TikTok Islamism ” are not only a security challenge but also create divisions in society.

Germany is currently fighting a battle on two fronts. On the one hand, it is protecting its country from terrorism and radicalism in the physical form, and on the other, it is also trying to stop the spread of digital extremism through social media. Germany’s tough stance shows that it will not compromise on the security of its democracy and society.

(This article is a translation of the original article published on OpIndia Hindi.)