Ever since the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government took control of power in Bangladesh, Hindus have been a constant target of Islamists. After a female Hindu journalist reported about the atrocities being committed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Islamists have threatened to gangrape her. Her husband has also been assaulted, and instead of nabbing the Islamists, the police threatening the Hindu Hindus.

Promithias Chowdhury and his wife, Trina Roy Chowdhury, run a news portal in Bangladesh called TheNewse.com. Promithias is its editor and publisher, while Trina is the portal’s news editor. They live in West Goil village in Barisal district, about 150 kilometres from the capital, Dhaka. The couple has also established an ashram called Anand Lok, through which they help Hindus in the surrounding area. Their fierce journalism and support of Hindus have angered Islamic fundamentalists.

Bangladeshi Hindu journalist Trina Roy speaks to OpIndia about the Islamists targeting her

Speaking to OpIndia, Trina Roy Chowdhury said that she often clashes with local extremists, but on October 29th, things escalated to assault and rape threats. “On the afternoon of October 29th, my husband, Promithias, was called to Nazim Mulla’s shop by Nazim Mulla,” Trina Roy said.

She added, “Nazim and Promithias studied together and were friends, so he thought they were calling for a casual conversation. But when he arrived at the shop, Nazim was arguing with Shaheen over money. Nazim was demanding that Shaheen borrow 3.5 lakh taka.”

“When Promithias arrived, they confronted him. Nazim and Shaheen started saying, ‘You will give us money, you belong to ISKCON.’ When Promithias protested, he was assaulted. He was slapped and beaten.” Trina Roy says, “When Promithias told them, ‘I am your friend,’ they both said to him, ‘You are a Kafir Hindu, how can you be a friend? Bangladesh is ours; we are letting you stay out of kindness. Get out of Bangladesh,” Trina Roy continued.

Trina Roy further told OpIndia that the Islamic fundamentalists also threatened to gangrape her. “They also threatened to gangrape me. They told my husband, ‘Your wife is more dangerous, she doesn’t like us. Get her gangraped by Muslims, so she’ll start liking us and understand what we are,” she said.

The matter, however, did not end there. Promithias was assaulted, forced to sign a stamp paper, and a check was taken. Fakhrul Islam was present at the scene and provided instructions on how to torture Prometheus.

Why are Islamists enraged with the Hindu journalist?

Trina Roy explains that Islamists have a long-standing grudge against her and her husband. Recently, during Navratri, they had a clash with Muslims. She said, “Muslims came near the temple and started smoking cigarettes. When we objected, they resorted to violence and threats. The matter was later resolved after police intervention.”

Moreover, the Islamic fundamentalists in the neighborhood are irritated by their work for Hindus. According to Triya, as a journalist, she writes openly about the atrocities committed by Islamic fundamentalists in Bangladesh. Furthermore, she openly reports on the oppression of Hindus, which irritates the fundamentalists. Triya and Prometheus have done many such stories that have exposed the fundamentalists, and they are looking for an excuse to take revenge on them.

The Police are not helping: Trina tells OpIndia

Trina says she reported the matter to the police on October 29th, but the police have taken no action so far; instead, she is being threatened. “The station in-charge is Muslim, so he’s putting pressure on us,” she says. “When we included the ISKCON issue in our complaint, we were told not to mention it, as it could incite riots.”

She added said that instead of taking action on the complaint, the police have now threatened to file false charges against her husband. She said, “The police told Prometheus, ‘We will file a case against you, saying you are inciting people to demolish the mosque.’ This threat was given to silence us and prevent us from demanding action against Islamic fundamentalists.”

Bangladeshi Hindu journalist further stated that she her entire family are terrified because fundamentalists are keeping an eye on their home. Visitors are being monitored. On October 31st, when some fellow journalists were visiting her, they were also stopped by fundamentalists. They too were threatened. They were told that they would vandalize the house of the person they were visiting.

After this incident, several journalists have been protesting across various places in Bangladesh. They are demanding action against the accused, but the police have fallen on deaf ears. Women say that it has become increasingly difficult for them to live in Bangladesh. In recent years, attacks, rapes, and murders against Hindus and other minorities have been on the rise. The plight of Hindus in Bangladesh is worsening day by day.