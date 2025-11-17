Monday, November 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Weapons recovered from Kodinar Dargah days after Red Fort blast, caretaker Aminsha Ismailsha...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Weapons recovered from Kodinar Dargah days after Red Fort blast, caretaker Aminsha Ismailsha detained. Read FIR details

SP Jaideepsinh Jadeja confirmed to OpIndia that the combing operation was launched after the Delhi car blast case. He said that while checking sensitive coastal areas, the team searched the dargah as well and found weapons kept without any kind of documentation.

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Weapons found inside dargah in Kodinar
Gujarat Police seize weapons from Kodinar Dargah (Image via OpIndia Gujarati)

A major search operation in Gujarat’s coastal belt led to the recovery of deadly weapons from a dargah in Kodinar, located in the Gir Somnath district. The discovery was made on Sunday, 16th November, after police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), launched a massive combing drive across sensitive villages and port areas after the Red Fort blast in Delhi on 10th November.

According to officials, the operation was ordered by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaideepsinh Jadeja, who directed teams to scan the coastline for illegal activities. More than 100 police personnel took part in the operation, including two DySPs, six PIs, seven PSIs, officers from SOG and LCB, and the bomb disposal squad. Police teams from Kodinar, Una and Veraval also conducted surprise inspections at Mul Dwarka port and questioned people living in nearby villages.

Weapons found inside the Dargah during inspection 

During this extensive search, the SOG team reached the Hazrat Kachi Peer Baba dargah in Kodinar’s Mul area. While checking the premises, the police recovered sharp weapons, including an axe, knives, and swords. At the time of the inspection, the dargah’s caretaker (munjavar), Aminsha Ismailsha Kanojia, was present. Police found that he had no permission to keep any of these weapons.

The weapons were seized on the spot, and Aminsha Ismailsha was taken into custody for questioning. Later, an FIR was registered against him under Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. The complaint was filed by Head Constable Gopal Singh Mori from the SOG. A copy of the FIR has been accessed by OpIndia.

Police officials said the recovery of weapons has raised serious questions, especially about how these weapons reached the dargah, who brought them, and whether they were meant for any unlawful activity. These aspects are now being probed.

Police say more irregularities found in the area 

SP Jaideepsinh Jadeja confirmed to OpIndia that the combing operation was launched after the Delhi car blast case. He said that while checking sensitive coastal areas, the team searched the dargah as well and found weapons kept without any kind of documentation.

He added that the police also found several other violations during the operation. In many areas, people from other states were living on rent without informing the police, which is mandatory under local regulations. Action has also been taken in cases where other rules were found to be violated. Jadeja said that similar inspections and combing operations will continue in the district.

Recent tensions in Gir Somnath over illegal structures 

This incident comes at a time when tensions have already been high in the region. Last week, during a demolition drive in Gir Somnath, a team of police and district officials was attacked when they went to remove an illegal structure connected to a dargah. Cases were filed against several people, including women, after the incident.

Recently, a group of Kashmiri men living in the district were also detained for questioning. However, police said that nothing suspicious was found in that case. The SP clarified that these incidents are separate, and no link has been established with the weapons recovered from the Kodinar dargah.

Weapons hidden earlier in Kalol cemetery also under probe

This is not the first time that weapons have been found in shrines or graveyard premises in Gujarat. The report also highlights that Gujarat ATS had recently arrested three terrorists who had come to pick up weapons hidden inside a cemetery in Kalol, Gandhinagar.

Earlier, two terrorists from Uttar Pradesh had brought weapons from Rajasthan and buried them in the same cemetery. Another man from Hyderabad, identified as Syed Jaikar, had arrived to collect them. The ATS arrested the suspects before they could leave Gujarat, and interrogation is still underway.

The recovery of weapons from the Kodinar dargah has now added another angle to the series of security concerns in the state’s coastal and sensitive regions. Police say they are probing whether the seized weapons have any larger connection or were stored for local disputes.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Being learner, Spiritual, Reader

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Is the simple student demand for Senate elections at Panjab University being hijacked by political groups, unions and identity factions? – an OpIndia report

Anurag -
When OpIndia visited campus, students were calm and focused on resuming studies, but outsiders with tractors, flags and political motives dominated the space, turning a routine Senate election issue into a larger confrontation that students never sought.
Books

‘Many Shades of Saffron’ by Chandrachur Ghose: Understanding the RSS through a century of growth in the complex socio-political landscape of India

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -
Many Shades of Saffron addresses the polarised landscape of literature surrounding the RSS. Insider accounts have often been devotional, while outsider critiques have tended to be suspicious, even hostile. Both have contributed to a climate in which the RSS is either heroised or demonised, with little space for historical nuance. Ghose consciously avoids both traps.

Scam loading? Congress govt’s Rs 613 crore sweeper rental proposal in Karnataka sparks outrage, opposition warns of a massive kickback racket

Rohini-Tejashwi fight, sisters leaving house: Is this new episode in Lalu Yadav’s family drama a ploy to attract media attention and divert public focus...

From hawala trail, purchase of explosives to recruitment of suicide bombers: Probe reveals explosive details behind the Doctors’ Terror Module at Al-Falah University

More votes don’t always mean more seats: Read how RJD winning just 25 seats with highest vote share in Bihar is not evidence of...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Is the simple student demand for Senate elections at Panjab University being hijacked by political groups, unions and identity factions? – an OpIndia report

Anurag -

‘Many Shades of Saffron’ by Chandrachur Ghose: Understanding the RSS through a century of growth in the complex socio-political landscape of India

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Scam loading? Congress govt’s Rs 613 crore sweeper rental proposal in Karnataka sparks outrage, opposition warns of a massive kickback racket

Rukma Rathore -

Rohini-Tejashwi fight, sisters leaving house: Is this new episode in Lalu Yadav’s family drama a ploy to attract media attention and divert public focus...

Shraddha Pandey -

From hawala trail, purchase of explosives to recruitment of suicide bombers: Probe reveals explosive details behind the Doctors’ Terror Module at Al-Falah University

Divya Bharti -

The leftist ideology that was planted in Bihar in 2020, was uprooted by the people of Bihar in span of merely 5 years

शिव -

Stop making excuses and look within: Congress leaders demand introspection after party’s debacle in Bihar elections

सौम्या सिंह -

More votes don’t always mean more seats: Read how RJD winning just 25 seats with highest vote share in Bihar is not evidence of...

Raju Das -

Media hype does not translate into votes: As Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party gets a big zero, here is why ‘Kingmaker’ PR and tall...

Shriti Sagar -

‘Mother of trees’ Saalumarada Thimmakka, passes away at 114, leaving a legacy of thousands of trees raised as her own children

Divya Bharti -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com