A major search operation in Gujarat’s coastal belt led to the recovery of deadly weapons from a dargah in Kodinar, located in the Gir Somnath district. The discovery was made on Sunday, 16th November, after police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), launched a massive combing drive across sensitive villages and port areas after the Red Fort blast in Delhi on 10th November.

According to officials, the operation was ordered by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Jaideepsinh Jadeja, who directed teams to scan the coastline for illegal activities. More than 100 police personnel took part in the operation, including two DySPs, six PIs, seven PSIs, officers from SOG and LCB, and the bomb disposal squad. Police teams from Kodinar, Una and Veraval also conducted surprise inspections at Mul Dwarka port and questioned people living in nearby villages.

Weapons found inside the Dargah during inspection

During this extensive search, the SOG team reached the Hazrat Kachi Peer Baba dargah in Kodinar’s Mul area. While checking the premises, the police recovered sharp weapons, including an axe, knives, and swords. At the time of the inspection, the dargah’s caretaker (munjavar), Aminsha Ismailsha Kanojia, was present. Police found that he had no permission to keep any of these weapons.

The weapons were seized on the spot, and Aminsha Ismailsha was taken into custody for questioning. Later, an FIR was registered against him under Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act. The complaint was filed by Head Constable Gopal Singh Mori from the SOG. A copy of the FIR has been accessed by OpIndia.

Police officials said the recovery of weapons has raised serious questions, especially about how these weapons reached the dargah, who brought them, and whether they were meant for any unlawful activity. These aspects are now being probed.

Police say more irregularities found in the area

SP Jaideepsinh Jadeja confirmed to OpIndia that the combing operation was launched after the Delhi car blast case. He said that while checking sensitive coastal areas, the team searched the dargah as well and found weapons kept without any kind of documentation.

He added that the police also found several other violations during the operation. In many areas, people from other states were living on rent without informing the police, which is mandatory under local regulations. Action has also been taken in cases where other rules were found to be violated. Jadeja said that similar inspections and combing operations will continue in the district.

Recent tensions in Gir Somnath over illegal structures

This incident comes at a time when tensions have already been high in the region. Last week, during a demolition drive in Gir Somnath, a team of police and district officials was attacked when they went to remove an illegal structure connected to a dargah. Cases were filed against several people, including women, after the incident.

Recently, a group of Kashmiri men living in the district were also detained for questioning. However, police said that nothing suspicious was found in that case. The SP clarified that these incidents are separate, and no link has been established with the weapons recovered from the Kodinar dargah.

Weapons hidden earlier in Kalol cemetery also under probe

This is not the first time that weapons have been found in shrines or graveyard premises in Gujarat. The report also highlights that Gujarat ATS had recently arrested three terrorists who had come to pick up weapons hidden inside a cemetery in Kalol, Gandhinagar.

Earlier, two terrorists from Uttar Pradesh had brought weapons from Rajasthan and buried them in the same cemetery. Another man from Hyderabad, identified as Syed Jaikar, had arrived to collect them. The ATS arrested the suspects before they could leave Gujarat, and interrogation is still underway.

The recovery of weapons from the Kodinar dargah has now added another angle to the series of security concerns in the state’s coastal and sensitive regions. Police say they are probing whether the seized weapons have any larger connection or were stored for local disputes.