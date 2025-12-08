From vast swathes of land to small plots or houses, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made it his life mission to reclaim government, forest and community lands, illegally encroached upon. In over a dozen demolition drives, the state government has freed thousands of acres of land from encroachers, who are often illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators.

Despite the Islamo-leftist cabal peddling ‘Muslim victimhood’ narratives, the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government’s “bulldozer action” to clear illegal encroachments continues uninterrupted. The Assam government has been undertaking a broader campaign to free public and forest land from illegal occupation.

A series of such drives has taken place across several districts since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in 2021. CM Sarma’s government has maintained it is trying to stop the “demographic invasion” of the state by infiltrators. The Chief Minister has repeatedly stated that these evictions are not communal but are necessary to protect government and forest land from illegal occupation as well as to ensure that the state’s religious demography is not systematically altered.

December: Year 2025 nears its end, but the crackdown against illegal encroachment continues

On 5th December, the 38 bighas of government and forest land encroached by illegal settlers in the Nagaon district was cleared by the local administration in collaboration with the police and the Forest Department. The administration issued prior notice to around 100 families directing them to vacate the land they had illegally encroached on and built houses on. The drive freed forest land under Bhakatgaon in Khatuwal Mouza.



November: Vast swathes of forest land freed from encroachers

In the latter half of November, an anti-encroachment drive was conducted to clear 5,962 bighas (around 2000 acres) of land in Lutumari Forest Reserve in Nagaon district after two days of demolitions by bulldozers. The eviction drive was conducted in Chankhola, Kandapara, Juripar, Bederipar and Majgaon areas of Kachua Lutumari Wildlife Sanctuary under Kampur Forest Regional Office in Nagaon district.

It was reported that a large number of valuable trees were cut down by smugglers in the forest areas, clearing large areas of land. Later, people from various places arrived and occupied the land. According to officials, around 1,700 Muslim families had encroached upon forest land over the years, gradually establishing clustered settlements and setting up beetle nut orchards and other agricultural farms. The occupiers had built brick houses, and the administration provided electricity and set up schools.

Notably, the eviction drive was carried out in compliance with Supreme Court and High Court directives.

On 9th November, the state government resumed a large-scale eviction drive in the Goalpara district to remove illegal encroachments on forest land. The officials initiated the process of clearing about 1,140 bighas of land, over 376 acres, inside the Dahikata Reserve Forest. The eviction affects nearly 600 families, most of whom belong to the Bangladeshi infiltrators. These operations were carried out peacefully after moving about 70% of the families who were served an eviction notice, while the rest were in the process of vacating the encroached land.

October: Illegal encroachments cleared in Sribhumi

In October this year, the Sribhumi district administration demolished 21 structures across two villages. Most of the demolished structures were residential and commercial buildings built illegally in Shibbari and Ghilaiti villages under Patharkandi constituency. The demolition drive was peacefully carried out in the presence of district officials, police, and paramilitary personnel.

August: Rengma Forest Reserve freed from encroachment

In August, 26 hectares of land were freed from encroachment in the Rengma Reserve Forest area. The Rengma Reserve Forest falls under the Uriamghat area, in Assam’s Golaghat district. It is spread across over 827 acres.

Informing about the encroachment clearance drive, CM Sarma said, “The Hot Pursuit continues! Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive to free forest lands from encroachers. The result? 26 Hectares of Forest Land reclaimed — enough to house 65 football fields!! The action will continue.”

The Hot Pursuit continues!



Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive to free forest lands from encroachers.



The result?



26 Hectares of Forest Land reclaimed — enough to house 65 football fields!!



The action will continue. pic.twitter.com/NjS4yELBrg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 19, 2025

July: CM Sarma revealed that land area bigger than Chandigarh freed from encroachment, demolition drives carried out in Goalpara

On 24th July, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state’s anti-encroachment drive was moving in the proper direction and that with the consistent efforts against the illegal encroachments, the state had recovered 167 sq km of land from the encroachers.

“In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 sq. Km of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city. We are committed to making every inch of land free from encroachers,” Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

In the last 3 years, with consistent Govt efforts & cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 Sq. Km of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city.



We are committed to make every inch of land free from encroachers. pic.twitter.com/ZERsBB7wOf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2024

CM Sarma also stated that 16,776 hectares of land had been cleared in the last three years, including 9,646 hectares of forest land and 7,130 hectares of revenue land.

Before this, CM Sarma made another important announcement regarding the success of his government’s anti-encroachment campaign as he said that around 1.29 lakh bighas of land in Assam is reported to be occupied by “Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens.” He made the shocking disclosures on 21st July during a function commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Multipurpose Agricultural Project at Garukhuti in the Darang district.

Assam has faced an existential threat due to rampant illegal infiltration and a planned encroachment to alter demography of districts. THIS FACES A MAJOR ROADBLOCK DUE TO OUR POLICIES.



Over 1.19 lakh bighas of land have been freed from encroachers in the State as we stand firm… pic.twitter.com/DPtrVF8f45 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2025

On 12th July, an eviction operation took place in the Paikan Reserve Forest located in the Goalpara district. 140 hectares (equivalent to 1038 to 1040 bighas) of forest land had been unlawfully taken over predominantly by Muslims. Tejas Mariswamy, the Divisional Forest Officer of Goalpara, outlined that 1,080 families had built houses in this area.

The majority of these individuals were Muslims who had migrated from adjacent regions or Bangladesh. A total of 36 bulldozers were utilized during the action, and the region was divided into 6 distinct blocks. Nearly 2,500 to 2,700 structures, including houses and shops, were dismantled. Over 1,000 police officers and forest guards were deployed for security purposes.

In this drive, however, a Muslim mob attacked the police team, resulting in a violent exchange between the police and rioters. Resultantly, one person was killed, and several others were injured.

On 8th July, the Assam government conducted a mega eviction drive in Dhubri district to clear over 1,150 acres of government land encroached by Bengali Muslims. Displacing around 1400 families, the eviction drive took place in three places in the district, and it turned violent in the Chapar area.

On 3rd July, an eviction drive was conducted by the state government in 3 places in Lakhimpur district. Over 300 houses belonging to Muslim families were demolished days after notices were issued to the people living in the Village Grazing Reserve areas in the district.

June: ‘Dhaka Patti’ illegally built by suspected Bangladeshi national demolished amidst protests by Muslims

On 3rd June, the Jorhat District Administration in Assam carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachment on government land at Kabristan Road. A team of the Jorhat District Administration, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, reached the area to take down illegal residential and commercial structures in the area. However, the demolition drive faced massive protests by local Muslims who came out in support of a person named Azad Choudhary, whose illegal properties were among the properties demolished by the Jorhat Municipality Board.

Choudhary had reportedly named the area where illegal structures belonging to him were located as ‘Dhaka Patti’, after the capital of Bangladesh.

Thousands of Muslims came out in support of Bangladeshi Azad Choudhary in Jorhat. They are trying to stop the demolition of his illegal house. See the Muslim lady, she is challenging, stop the demolition, or do you want vandalism to start, do you want to see our tandav of… https://t.co/zgGMpdxer1 pic.twitter.com/l5hkAaW56r — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) June 3, 2025

The BJP government in Assam is clearing encroachments from the Vaishnavite monasteries called Satras, which were founded by Assamese saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciples in the 15th and 16th centuries. On 13th June, this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 15,288.52 bighas of Satra lands remain illegally occupied across 29 districts of the State.

He highlighted massive encroachment in districts such as Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Bajali, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Dhubri.

Over the years, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has been consistently taking action to free Vaishnavite monastery lands from illegal encroachments.

These are among the many anti-encroachment drives undertaken this year. The bulldozer action taken by the Sarma government demonstrates a bold, paramount and decisive assertion of the rule of law in Assam. The continued demolition drives also reflects CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resolve to clear Assam of any sort of illegal land grabbing and encroachment, and attempts at altering the demographic-religious composition of the state. Assam has long been plagued by illegal immigration of Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims, who systematically grab land, erect houses, and threaten the state’s indigenous culture, ecology and security.