Wednesday, June 4, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Bangladeshi' Azad Choudhary builds illegal houses in Assam's Jorhat, names area 'Dhaka Patti', Muslims...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Bangladeshi’ Azad Choudhary builds illegal houses in Assam’s Jorhat, names area ‘Dhaka Patti’, Muslims gather in huge numbers to oppose the demolition drive

He reportedly named the area where illegal structures belonging to him were located as 'Dhaka Patti', after the capital of Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
Images via X

The Jorhat District Administration in Assam carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday (3rd June), to remove encroachment on government land at Kabristan Road. A team of the Jorhat District Administration accompanied by police and CRPF personnel reached the area to take down illegal residential and commercial structures in the area.

However, the demolition drive faced massive protests by local Muslims who came out in support of a person named Azad Choudhary, whose illegal properties were among the properties demolished by the Jorhat Municipality Board.

As per some reports, Azad Choudhary is suspected of being a Bangladeshi national who illegally constructed properties on government land. He reportedly named the area where illegal structures belonging to him were located as ‘Dhaka Patti’, after the capital of Bangladesh.

Despite protests by local Muslims, the situation remained under control due to the presence of teams of police and the CRPF. Regarding the demolition drive, the Municipality Board said that there were no personal or political motives behind carrying out the demolition and that it was in compliance with the legal protocols.

The demolition drive comes after prolonged protests by a local civil body called Bir Lachit Sena which has been demanding the removal of illegal structures built on government land.

As per reports, the Municipality Board had served notices to Choudhary in 2016, 2020 and again in 2025 to vacate the government land that he had illegal occupied. “He was asked to vacate the land but failed to comply. His claim that he leased the property is unfounded — we have no official records supporting it,” said a Municipality Board member.

Choudhary, however, denied having recieved any notice and claimed that the land was leased to him in 2014. He added that the Municipality has not been collecting rent for the land in recent years due to litigation involving third-party claims. Choudhary alleged that the demolition was politically motivated.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Bombay HC allows Muslims to slaughter animals at dargah inside Vishalgadh Fort during Bakrid and Urs despite ongoing legal battle against illegal encroachment around...

OpIndia Staff -
The area where the Dargah was located earlier was quite small which has now been expanded to more than a thousand square feet. The Hindu community protestors say that the expansion of the Masjid behind the Dargah has been undertaken without the state’s permission, hence illegal. 
News Reports

Chinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms

OpIndia Staff -
Jian's boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, works at a university in China and also studies the same pathogen. He was found to have smuggled the same fungus via Detroit Metropolitan Airport. He initially lied to the authorities but later confessed.

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

Raja Bhabhut Singh: Know about the tribal hero and freedom fighter who sheltered Tatya Tope, honored by MP cabinet in Pachmarhi

The soldier who never died: 63 years on, India’s immortal guardian Jaswant Singh Rawat still watches over border with China ‘in spirit’

Kapil Sibal reaches SC against Assam govt’s pushback of illegal immigrants, argues for petitioner’s mother who was declared a foreigner by tribunal and Gauhati...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bombay HC allows Muslims to slaughter animals at dargah inside Vishalgadh Fort during Bakrid and Urs despite ongoing legal battle against illegal encroachment around...

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese nationals arrested in the US for smuggling agroterrorism pathogen, FBI confirms

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s “Narender Surrender” jibe is a gift to Pakistani propaganda machines: How his rhetorics risk undermining India’s diplomatic edge

Amit Kelkar -

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

Shraddha Pandey -

Raja Bhabhut Singh: Know about the tribal hero and freedom fighter who sheltered Tatya Tope, honored by MP cabinet in Pachmarhi

Rukma Rathore -

The soldier who never died: 63 years on, India’s immortal guardian Jaswant Singh Rawat still watches over border with China ‘in spirit’

Anurag -

Kapil Sibal reaches SC against Assam govt’s pushback of illegal immigrants, argues for petitioner’s mother who was declared a foreigner by tribunal and Gauhati...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan minister catches illegal electricity supply network of Jalaluddin alias Kallu, accused has earned over 12 crores so far

OpIndia Staff -

“Spy” Jyoti Malhotra regularly visited Varanasi after her frequent trips to Pakistan, NIA to take her there for questioning

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 17-year-old Tiktoker Sana Yousuf murdered by her relative, ‘honour killing’ suspected

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com