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Gujarat: Saddam Khan, along with a minor, arrested for killing a pregnant cow in Valsad; also accused of attacking gau rakshaks with sword

A pregnant cow was brutally killed in Sarigam village of Umargam taluka in Gujarat’s Valsad district, leading to the arrest of Saddam Khan and a minor. Police said the accused slaughtered the cow for selling its meat, adding that Khan is also accused of attempting to attack gau rakshaks with a sword before fleeing.

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ
Saddam Khan and a minor arrested in cow slaughter case in Umargam, Valsad

A shocking incident has come to light from Sarigam in Umargam, Valsad, Gujarat, where a pregnant cow was brutally killed. Police said two Muslim men from the village were involved in the killing. One of them was caught at the spot, while the other fled but was later arrested after the police launched a probe.

According to the police, one of the accused is a minor, and the other is an adult. A case has been registered, and further legal action is underway.

The incident took place on the night of 24th December behind an industrial unit near Rohitwas in Sarigam. Gau rakshaks informed the police that two people had slaughtered a cow at the spot and were still present there. Acting on this information, a team from Bhilad Police Station reached the location and carried out a night raid.

During the investigation at the spot, police found the severed head of a pregnant cow and the remains of beef. The scene clearly showed signs of a brutal killing. Gau rakshaks caught a minor who was present there and handed him over to the police. Sources said that during this time, the second accused, identified as Saddam Shahbuddin Khan, tried to attack the gau rakshaks with a sword and then escaped from the spot.

Police sources said that initial questioning revealed that the two had taken the cow on the pretext of feeding it fodder and later killed it. The meat was meant to be sold to local butchers. Bhilad police seized beef remains, pellets and other materials from the scene, and further legal and forensic procedures are ongoing.

Speaking to OpIndia, PI Pawar of Bhilad police station confirmed that the second accused, who had absconded earlier, has also been arrested. Both accused are currently being questioned, and the investigation is continuing.

A leader of a local Hindu organisation told OpIndia that police have taken the matter seriously, especially since one of the accused is a minor. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police have not shared many details publicly. The police themselves have become the complainant in the case and are proceeding with further action as per the law.

After the incident, a meeting was held at the Sarigam Gram Panchayat office. Leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities, office bearers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, local residents, police officials and Ramanbhai Patkar were present at the meeting. Gau rakshaks expressed anger and concern over the killing of a pregnant cow, while police appealed to both communities to maintain peace.

Police said the situation in the area is under control and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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