International Cheetah Day: India’s Cheetah reintroduction programme marks major success as population rises to 32

Despite early political criticism and predictions of failure, field data now shows India’s cheetah reintroduction programme delivering one of the world’s most successful carnivore revival outcomes, with India-born cubs forming the core of a steadily growing population.

Anurag
india cheetah reintroduction programme shows rising population with new cubs thriving
India cheetah reintroduction programme records success as more cubs thrive in Kuno (Image: Narendra Modi/X)

The ambitious Cheetah reintroduction programme initiated by the Government of India has entered a new and promising phase. Once dismissed as an over-optimistic experiment by the opposition, the initiative has now delivered some of the strongest results recorded anywhere in the world for a large carnivore rewilding project.

A thriving population and rising births

Since September 2022, a total of 20 Cheetahs have been brought to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Out of these, eight arrived from Namibia in the first month and twelve from South Africa in February 2023. During the reintroduction of Cheetah in the Indian wild, many opposition leaders and those who oppose the Modi government as their regular job doubted the feasibility of the programme. Notably, Cheetah went extinct in India in the 1950s and it took 72 years to bring them back to the country.

Despite the initial speculations drawn by the opposition, as of December 2025, India sustains 32 Cheetahs, out of which 21 are India-born cubs. This marks one of the most successful early-stage reintroduction scenarios globally. In a key milestone for the programme, Mukhi, an India-born female, delivered five healthy cubs in November 2025, further strengthening the country’s growing big-cat population.

What PM Modi said on International Cheetah Day

On 4th December, celebrating International Cheetah Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the conservation efforts that have brought the species back from extinction in India. He said, “On International Cheetah Day, my best wishes to all wildlife lovers and conservationists dedicated to protecting the cheetah, one of our planet’s most remarkable creatures. Three years ago, our Government launched Project Cheetah with the aim of safeguarding this magnificent animal and restoring the ecosystem in which it can truly flourish. It was also an effort to revive lost ecological heritage and strengthen our biodiversity.”

PM added, “India is proud to be home to several cheetahs, and a significant number of them are born on Indian soil. Many of them now thrive in the Kuno National Park and the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. It is heartening to see cheetah tourism growing in popularity as well. I encourage more wildlife enthusiasts from across the world to visit India and witness the cheetah in all its splendour.”

“Our progress in cheetah conservation has been possible only through the collective support of our people, especially our dedicated Cheetah Mitras. Protecting wildlife and living in harmony with nature are integral to India’s civilisational ethos and we see that spirit alive today in these efforts,” he said.

How opposition and left-liberal voices speculated against the programme

While the project has now delivered clear results, the reintroduction effort endured intense criticism and political speculation, often amplified by sections of the opposition and left-liberal commentators.

In January 2024, Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi described the government as “mass murderers of the big cat”, alleging lack of planning and accusing the Centre of prioritising photo opportunities over scientific management.

TMC MP Saket Gokhale raised similar concerns in July 2023, blaming two cheetah deaths on preventable causes such as unsuitable radio collars and alleged government complacency.

The official TMC account labelled the initiative “ill-conceived” and a “PR stunt” after reporting seven deaths between March and July 2023, insisting that habitat suitability had been ignored.

In September 2024, Kerala Congress raised objections over Rs 44 crore being spent on the project and the decision to reintroduce Cheetahs instead of rehabilitation of Gir lions.

X user Kapil, who is pro-AAP, said, “Not only wasted taxpayers’ money but is also responsible for the death of Cheetahs.”

Pro-Congress user Ankit Mayank said, “Remember non-stop propaganda by Godi Media when few cheetahs were brought to India in 2022? Out of 20 cheetahs, AT LEAST 8 have died so far. Who will take responsibility for the waste of hundreds of crores of taxpayers’ money? All that for one man’s PR?”

Propagandist and anti-BJP YouTuber “The Deshbhakt” wrote, “In need for ever more publicity, Govt stopped listening to experts. Citizens too now disregarded any studied opinion / critique / warning is as ‘negative’ / ‘anti-national’. Conservationists like Valmik Thapar were dismissed year ago & now half the imported cheetahs are dead.

These criticisms fuelled a larger narrative that the programme was destined to fail, with many commentators predicting the deaths would continue and that India lacked the expertise to manage the species.

Two years on, the data speaks for itself. Despite early setbacks expected in any large wildlife translocation effort, the cheetah population has not only stabilised but grown significantly through natural births. India-born cubs now form the backbone of the population, and both Kuno and Gandhi Sagar are emerging as strong habitats.

The programme has secured international partnerships, revived lost ecological heritage, and placed India among the handful of nations capable of successfully reintroducing the cheetah. Far from collapsing, the initiative is flourishing, proof that the world’s fastest land animal has found its stride once again on Indian soil.

