On Monday (1st December), Inderpreet Singh alias Parry, an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was shot dead by unknown attackers near Timber Market in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. The 36-year-old man was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three assailants shot a car-borne youth, Inderpreet Singh alias Perry, in Chandigarh's Sector 26. The victim, a resident of Sector 33, has been admitted to PGI Hospital in a critical condition.

Right after Parry’s killing, a Facebook post by gangster Aarzoo Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the murder, went viral.

Notably, Inderpreet Singh alias Parry had multiple criminal cases registered against him.

Speaking about the incident, IG Chandigarh Police Pushpendra Kumar said, “We received a call about a firing incident near Timber Market at around 6 pm. The police team reached the spot and found the victim in the car. He was taken to PGIMER, but he could not survive”.

Around 9-10 rounds of bullets were fired by the attackers. Two of the bullets hit the windshield of the Kia Seltos car Inderpreet Singh, aka Parry, was inside. The assailants, who arrived in a compact SUV, Creta, escaped the crime scene after shooting Parry. Some reports say that the co-passenger in Inderpreet Singh’s car also fired at him before escaping; however, this claim remains a subject of investigation.

IG Pushpendra Kumar says, "Around 6 pm yesterday, we received information that a man had been shot and killed in a car in the Timber Market, Sector 26. Upon arrival, the man was taken to the hospital and declared dead."

According to the preliminary investigation, the assailants were known to the deceased, Lawrence Bishnoi gang associate. A case has been registered, and the police are investigating the matter.

The criminal background of Inderpreet Singh alias Parry and the Lawrence Bishnoi connection

Notably, Inderpreet Singh was a former Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) leader and was jailed with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi 14 years ago. Parry had been involved in numerous extortion, arms recovery, and assault cases. He was also facing trial ia n a 14-year-old case in Chandigarh wherein he, along with other accused persons, barged into a house in Sector 40 and attacked a man named Harpreet Singh Grewal. In this case, Lawrence Bishnoi is also named as an accused.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Inderpreet Singh Parry were classmates at the DAV College. Parry entered the crime world during his graduation days. Bishnoi, Parry and gangster Goldy Brar used to be an inseparable trio before the eventual fallout.

In another case, the Punjab Police arrested Parry from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Sundernagar. In March 2022, Inderpreet Singh alias Parry was arrested by the Chandigarh Police over accusations of making extortion calls to businessmen and owners of clubs and hotels in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

In 2022, when the law enforcement agencies were cracking down on the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s organised crime syndicate, Parry was arrested at his residence in Sector 33. During the arrest, the police confiscated a pistol and 10 live cartridges from his possession. Following his interrogation, the authorities further recovered a Glock pistol with 10 cartridges and a US-made rifle, also carrying 10 cartridges. Months later, Inderpreet Singh was released on bail.

Back in 2017, Inderpreet Singh or Parry, was arrested alongside gangster Bharat Bhushan aka Bhola Shooter in the murder case of Lavi Deora of the Vicky Gounder gang.

Allegations of betrayal within the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Goldy Brar’s emotional message after the killing of Inderpreet Singh Parry

It appears that once friends and partners in crime, Lawrence Bishnoi and Inderpreet Singh Parry were at odds. Earlier this year, Goldy Brar announced a dissociation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Brar was upset with the Bishnoi gang’s dissatisfaction over how Brar handled matters about his brother Anmol in the United States.

The Brar vs Bishnoi rivalry further escalated with Brar’s associate Rohit Godara claiming responsibility for the murder of Bishnoi’s ally Sippa in Dubai.

In a social media message, gangsters Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer and others accused Inderpreet Singh Parry of “betraying” them as the deceased criminal allegedly supported the Goldy Brar gang, extorted money for Brar and was even planning attacks on Bishnoi gang members. Aarzoo Bishnoi and others also threatened that anyone siding with Brar will be killed. While the threat message has gone viral online, the police are investigating its veracity.

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster, purportedly issued an emotional message expressing grief and condolences for Parry’s family. “Parry had done nothing to deserve such a death,” Brar reportedly said.

“Sat Sri Akal to all my brothers. I am Goldy Brar. I am sending this voice message to say that our brother Inderpreet Parry, who was murdered by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was targeted deliberately. They may now claim he extorted money or worked for others, but the truth is that Lawrence himself had called Parry after his wedding to congratulate him and discuss personal matters unsafe to talk about on the phone. He asked Parry to meet a contact at a specific location and speak from that person’s phone.”

“Lawrence called his own friend out and had him killed. This is a new low in friendship. Parry never intended any harm toward Bishnoi. Lawrence can never prove Parry harmed him in any way,” he added.

In addition to criticising Lawrence Bishnoi and accusing him of getting his own aide murdered, Goldy Brar also defended and tried to distance himself from Parry’s killing.

“We have only ever taken action against those guilty of wrongdoing. When Sippa, whom many thought was a don, was killed in Dubai, it was because he was a police informant, making money in the name of extortion and loyal to no one. At that time, Parry was busy with his wedding functions,” Brar said, adding that Inderpreet Singh Parry made his “biggest mistake” by considering Lawrence Bishnoi his friend. Goldy said in his audio message that Lawrence’s countdown has now begun.

How Goldy Brar eventually parted ways with Lawrence Bishnoi

In the Punjab and Haryana underworld, Lawrence Bishnoi once commanded a tightly controlled network where Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, Shehzad Bhatti and others operated as trusted allies. For years, Goldy was seen as Lawrence’s “right hand”, executing major operations and helping expand the gang’s reach. Their bond, rooted in college and strengthened during their time in jail, drove several high-profile crimes, including the killings of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Sidhique and the firing outside Salman Khan’s home.

However, the partnership began to fracture in 2024 after Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest in the United States. According to media reports, the Bishnoi camp believed Goldy had not provided sufficient legal support to Anmol. This disagreement escalated, and by early 2025 both factions had formally split. Once the separation became public, several prominent gangsters shifted sides, intensifying tensions and triggering a gang war between the two groups.