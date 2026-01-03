After reports of harassment of Hindus by local Muslims surfaced in Kalana village of Sanand taluka in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, OpIndia talked to local Hindus. Speaking to OpIndia, the Hindus recounted their ordeal and disclosed how Muslims in the village have been repeatedly targeting them. Local Hindu women told OpIndia that the Muslims do not allow them to celebrate festivals and stop them from taking wedding processions past the local mosque.

A Hindu family was recently attacked by a Muslim mob over a social media post of a Hindu boy. The father of the boy was seriously injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The father told OpIndia that his son had made a social media post demanding justice for Bangladeshi Hindu Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched and burnt alive in Bangladesh. He said that the social media post enraged local Muslims, who threatened that if such posts were made, the entire Thakorvas locality would be set on fire.

“Muslims perform obscene acts in front of our sisters and daughters:” Hindu women.

The Hindu women told OpIndia how local Muslims have been harassing them for a long time. The women said that local Muslims men have been tormenting them for the past 12 months. They said that Hindu children are threatened for wearing a tilak (a Hindu religious mark on the forehead), and no Hindu festival or other celebration is allowed to be observed peacefully in the village.

Expressing distress, a Hindu woman said, “When Hindu women and girls go out, Muslims stand in front of them in public wearing revealing clothes.” She added that some Muslims have been sexually and mentally harassing Hindu women for a long time.

Hindu children threatened for wearing a Tilak.

The women further revealed that local Muslim men target young Hindu children and threaten them for wearing a tilak. They also stop them from celebrating Hindu festivals. Another Hindu woman said that her husband and other family members were physically attacked when they were returning from work. She said Hindu women are scared to step out of the house as Muslims make obscene gestures towards them.

Hindu women of Kalana are demanding justice and have urged Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi to take notice of the incident. They also sought the intervention of BJP MLA Alpesh Thakur, who belongs to the Thakur community.

Hindu wedding processions are not allowed to pass the mosque

The Hindu women expressed suspicion that the recent attack on Hindus was a pre-planned conspiracy. Talking about the stone-pelting, one woman said that so many stones couldn’t appear in a single day and that it had been planned for 10 days. She recounted that she woke up in the morning and was going about her daily routine when suddenly the stone-pelting began.

‘હુમલો પ્લાનિંગથી જ કરાયો હતો, એ લોકો 10 દિવસથી તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હતા…’



‘મુસલમાનોએ પહેલેથી ધાબાઓ પર પથ્થર લાવીને મૂકેલા હતા…’



ગામમાં 1 વર્ષના બાળકથી લઈને 50 વર્ષના વડીલો સુધી તમામ હિંદુઓને મુસ્લિમોએ ફેંકેલા પથ્થર વાગ્યા…



સાણંદના કલાણા ગામથી ઑપઇન્ડિયાનો એક્સક્લૂઝિવ અહેવાલ…… pic.twitter.com/W61MTxL7xv — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) December 31, 2025

The Hindus said that incidents of violence frequently occur during Hindu weddings in the village. They said that the groom and the wedding procession are not allowed to pass the local mosque. They further said that if Hindus try to take a wedding procession past the mosque, they are threatened by Muslims. Currently, the police are investigating the matter and taking action.

What exactly was the incident?

The entire incident took place on Monday night (29th December). Stone-pelting also occurred on Tuesday morning. Later, a police convoy reached the village and conducted a search operation. Fearing action, the accused fled their homes and hid in the village fields, where they were arrested after a search operation using drones.

Based on a complaint filed by the Hindu minor, the police registered an FIR against 22 Muslim individuals, including Shahrukh. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 194(2), 324(2), and 125(A) of the BNS at the Sanand GIDC Police Station and initiated further investigation. Later, 42 people were taken into custody.