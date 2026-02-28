“The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond” is no longer an ordinary movie. The questions it raises make it worth watching. The movie’s director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, and producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, have successfully portrayed the social and ideological implications of the problem of Love Jihad, which has plagued the country.

3 states-3 stories

The movie tells the stories of three girls from three different parts of the country. These stories expose how these Hindu girls are emotionally and socially exploited, labelled and pushed into a dark abyss because of their Hindu identity.

The pre-release promo videos showed three Hindu girls, Divya Paliwal from Rajasthan, Surekha Nair from Kerala, and Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh as the victims. These three characters have been immaculately played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, respectively. The movie is Aditi Bhatia’s big-screen debut.

Kerala Story 2 is powerful🔥



pic.twitter.com/velT510aVr — The Jaipur Dialogues (@JaipurDialogues) February 2, 2026

Character and acting

Surekha’s story demonstrates that education alone isn’t enough to protect Hindu girls against such heretics. Neha Sant’s story shows that even if you love your religion, you can still be ensnared by lies. Similarly, Divya Paliwal’s story teaches how young girls are brainwashed and trapped.

The three actresses portray Divya, Surekha, and Neha effectively. As a viewer, you see how a Love Jihad victim is ensnared and brainwashed through various stages.

Highlights of the film and news reports

The special feature of “The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond,” which follows “The Kerala Story,” is that its story isn’t limited to a single state, but connects with incidents of Love Jihad emerging from various parts of the country. It also depicts the plight of victims who have now come forward to share how their lives were ruined, how they were tortured to convert, and how they were forced to eat beef.

365 दिन में 153 लड़कियाँ बनीं लव-जिहाद की शिकार: मजहबी षड्यंत्र है यह… टारगेट पर हैं गैर-मुस्लिम#LoveJihad एक सच है। जो सो रहे, उनके लिए यह लिस्ट है – 153 पीड़ित लड़के-लड़कियों का भोगा हुआ सच… वो भी सिर्फ एक साल में, साल 2022 के भीतर।https://t.co/CXofdr7E9w — ऑपइंडिया (@OpIndia_in) December 31, 2022

As a parent, some scenes may disturb you, but this discomfort will be less than the pain that a parent feels after losing a daughter or seeing the inhuman incidents that happened to them.

After many heartbreaking scenes, the final scenes may leave viewers feeling a little satisfied. The final scenes show a song “Har Har Shambhu” playing in the background, Manoj Muntashir’s voice echoing with warnings, and a bulldozer and police in action.

What is special about the film

The movie’s songs and the background music reinforce the suffering of the victims and the impact and emotion of each scene. While some transitions from one scene to another may seem abrupt, these are what keep the audience engaged. The cross-cutting technique has been used to connect the three different stories, allowing the entire film to move forward in a smooth flow.

In addition to that, the film’s dialogues are exceptional and impactful, which compels the viewers to reflect deeply on many issues. These dialogues can’t be called overly dramatic, as they define current events. For example,

‘These infidel Hindus are dying to be called secular’

while Our people are spreading love everywhere in the country’

There are no atheists among us, only you infidels are atheists’ ‘

6 months of love outweighed years of love and care’

‘You will thank me on the day of doom’

‘don’t you trust me, baby?.’

Why watch this movie

The film is being opposed by those who have turned a blind eye to the bitter reality of the evil of Love Jihad in society. However, if you ever think about the suffering of victims in the news, then you should definitely watch the film.

Watch it to develop an understanding of how to raise your daughters with awareness. From the movie, you can learn how to protect them from heretical elements. It is for you to decide whether you want to live under the illusion of secularism or accept the harsh reality of being a Hindu.

It’s worth noting that a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court against the film, which subsequently blocked its release. However, on Friday (February 27, 2026), the Kerala High Court lifted the ban, and the film is now releasing nationwide as scheduled.

(The article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)