Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomeOpinionsThe Kerala Story 2 narrates stories of Love Jihad from three different states, read...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

The Kerala Story 2 narrates stories of Love Jihad from three different states, read why every Hindu parent should watch this film

The movie tells the stories of three girls from three different parts of the country. These stories expose how these Hindu girls are emotionally and socially exploited, labelled and pushed into a dark abyss because of their Hindu identity.

जयन्ती मिश्रा
The High Court had earlier put a stay on Kerala Story 2, which was later lifted.
The Kerala Story 2 poster (Photo courtesy- x/@uni)

“The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond” is no longer an ordinary movie. The questions it raises make it worth watching. The movie’s director, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, and producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, have successfully portrayed the social and ideological implications of the problem of Love Jihad, which has plagued the country.

3 states-3 stories

The movie tells the stories of three girls from three different parts of the country. These stories expose how these Hindu girls are emotionally and socially exploited, labelled and pushed into a dark abyss because of their Hindu identity.

The pre-release promo videos showed three Hindu girls, Divya Paliwal from Rajasthan, Surekha Nair from Kerala, and Neha Sant from Madhya Pradesh as the victims. These three characters have been immaculately played by Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, respectively. The movie is Aditi Bhatia’s big-screen debut.

Character and acting

Surekha’s story demonstrates that education alone isn’t enough to protect Hindu girls against such heretics. Neha Sant’s story shows that even if you love your religion, you can still be ensnared by lies. Similarly, Divya Paliwal’s story teaches how young girls are brainwashed and trapped.

The three actresses portray Divya, Surekha, and Neha effectively. As a viewer, you see how a Love Jihad victim is ensnared and brainwashed through various stages.

Highlights of the film and news reports

The special feature of “The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond,” which follows “The Kerala Story,” is that its story isn’t limited to a single state, but connects with incidents of Love Jihad emerging from various parts of the country. It also depicts the plight of victims who have now come forward to share how their lives were ruined, how they were tortured to convert, and how they were forced to eat beef.

As a parent, some scenes may disturb you, but this discomfort will be less than the pain that a parent feels after losing a daughter or seeing the inhuman incidents that happened to them.

After many heartbreaking scenes, the final scenes may leave viewers feeling a little satisfied. The final scenes show a song “Har Har Shambhu” playing in the background, Manoj Muntashir’s voice echoing with warnings, and a bulldozer and police in action.

What is special about the film

The movie’s songs and the background music reinforce the suffering of the victims and the impact and emotion of each scene. While some transitions from one scene to another may seem abrupt, these are what keep the audience engaged. The cross-cutting technique has been used to connect the three different stories, allowing the entire film to move forward in a smooth flow.

In addition to that, the film’s dialogues are exceptional and impactful, which compels the viewers to reflect deeply on many issues. These dialogues can’t be called overly dramatic, as they define current events. For example,

‘These infidel Hindus are dying to be called secular’
while Our people are spreading love everywhere in the country’
There are no atheists among us, only you infidels are atheists’ ‘
6 months of love outweighed years of love and care’
‘You will thank me on the day of doom’
‘don’t you trust me, baby?.’

Why watch this movie

The film is being opposed by those who have turned a blind eye to the bitter reality of the evil of Love Jihad in society. However, if you ever think about the suffering of victims in the news, then you should definitely watch the film.

Watch it to develop an understanding of how to raise your daughters with awareness. From the movie, you can learn how to protect them from heretical elements. It is for you to decide whether you want to live under the illusion of secularism or accept the harsh reality of being a Hindu.

It’s worth noting that a petition was filed in the Kerala High Court against the film, which subsequently blocked its release. However, on Friday (February 27, 2026), the Kerala High Court lifted the ban, and the film is now releasing nationwide as scheduled.

(The article is a translation of the original article published at OpIndia Hindi.)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
जयन्ती मिश्रा
जयन्ती मिश्रा

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

As PM Modi launches nationwide HPV vaccination drive, rampant fear-mongering and anti-vaccine misinformation fill social media: Read the truth

Sanghamitra -
It is notable here that with today's launch, India will join over 160 countries that have introduced HPV vaccination into their immunisation schedules. More than 90 countries are implementing single-dose HPV vaccination schedules, improving coverage, affordability, and programme efficiency.
News Reports

How Trump administration is crushing Anthropic after it refused unrestricted military usage of AI

Anurag -
After Anthropic refused Pentagon demands for unrestricted AI access, the Trump administration ordered all federal agencies to stop using its technology and labelled the company a supply chain risk, threatening partnerships across the defence ecosystem.

SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps to be implemented from 1st March: Read what it means and how it will impact...

‘Don’t peddle your political agendas here’: How TheWire’s Arfa Khanum was shown the mirror by Hindu women in Noida’s Sector 15A

Varsha Gandikota declares PM Modi an ‘anti-national’ for visiting Israel: Inside her organisation Progressive International and the Newsclick connection

“Innovation goes to die in bureaucracy”: How Sweden’s migration system forced an Indian Founder to sell his Startup and leave the country

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As PM Modi launches nationwide HPV vaccination drive, rampant fear-mongering and anti-vaccine misinformation fill social media: Read the truth

Sanghamitra -

How Trump administration is crushing Anthropic after it refused unrestricted military usage of AI

Anurag -

Surat: Muslim mob attack gau rakshaks and police during operation to stop cow slaughter, 40 named in FIR and 22 arrested

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps to be implemented from 1st March: Read what it means and how it will impact...

Rukma Rathore -

‘Don’t peddle your political agendas here’: How TheWire’s Arfa Khanum was shown the mirror by Hindu women in Noida’s Sector 15A

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court bans NCERT textbook over chapter on judicial corruption: Read how the serious issues plaguing Indian courts are not allowed to be discussed

Rukma Rathore -

Varsha Gandikota declares PM Modi an ‘anti-national’ for visiting Israel: Inside her organisation Progressive International and the Newsclick connection

Shraddha Pandey -

“Innovation goes to die in bureaucracy”: How Sweden’s migration system forced an Indian Founder to sell his Startup and leave the country

Shraddha Pandey -

Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar supported Jewish nationhood decades before India recognised Israel: Revisiting history on his death anniversary

Dhruv Mishra -

PM Modi calls defence ties an ‘important pillar’: Read about military equipment that may be included in new India-Israel defence deal

Shriti Sagar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com