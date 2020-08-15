Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru Riots: 'Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma', Naveen...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

During the investigation, Naveen has also denied any wrongdoing or posting any derogatory content against any religion or faith.

OpIndia Staff
P Naveen, who is accused of 'blasphemy' by Muslim mobs in Bengaluru
12

P Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose social media post is alleged to have triggered the Muslim mobs to unleash violence on the streets of Bengaluru, on Friday asserted his links with the Congress party. According to a report by Kannada daily Vijayavani, Naveen, who is currently in police custody for his alleged Facebook post, has openly affirmed his association with the Congress party during the course of a police investigation into the Bengaluru riots case.

“Just because I am from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma,” the young Congress leader has reportedly quipped the Bengaluru police.

Reportedly, the nephew of the Congress MLA has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation. The Bengaluru police have registered a case against Naveen under IPC sections 153A and 295.

Naveen denies any wrongdoing, says his life is under threat

During the investigation, Naveen has also denied any wrongdoing or posting any derogatory content against any religion or faith. The arrested Congress party worker has also said that he has time-and-again responded to the anti-Hindu comments on social media platforms and alleged that few people are conspiring against him for protecting the interests of Hindus on social media platforms.

- Advertisement -

Naveen has also pointed out to the police that he has been receiving a lot of threats to his life following the incident.

It is pertinent to note that following the Bengaluru riots, Naveen has been receiving threats from Islamists, Muslim mobs for allegedly making derogatory comments against Islam. We had reported on how Islamists had descended on social media platforms to wish death for Naveen following riots in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Former Samajwadi Party leader and ‘social worker’ Shahzeb Rizvi had also announced a bounty of Rs 51 lakh on the head of a Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew for blasphemy.

Even the FIR filed by the Bengaluru police in connection with riots had also made shocking revelations stating that the Muslim mob wanted to kill Naveen for the alleged posts and resorted to torching down two police stations after police tried to protect him.

War of words between Congress and BJP over his political affiliation

Days, after Muslim mob had unleashed riots on KG Halli and DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru over an alleged Facebook post made by Naveen, a war of words had broken out between the BJP and the opposition Congress in the state over the political links of Naveen.

The Congress party, holding on to its minority appeasement card, had disowned Naveen and had attacked him for allegedly making derogatory comments against Islam rather than condemning the Muslim mobs for unleashing violence. In doing so, the Congress party chief in the state DK Shivakumar had claimed that Naveen was a supporter of the BJP.

Responding to DK Shivakumar’s political tirade, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had provided proofs, including posters featuring DK Shivakumar and Naveen together to declare that the ‘blasphemy’ accused was a Congress worker.

Nevertheless, with Naveen himself confessing about his links with the Congress party, controversies surrounding his political affiliations seem to have now reached an end.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssdpi bengalore, bangalore riots, bangalore violence, bengaluru violence, muslim mob bangalore, who is naveen, facebook post naveen, facebook post bengalore riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The Communist betrayal of the Hindus on Direct Action Day and support for the Pakistan Demand

aviksarkar08 -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) was one such organisation that left an obtrusive footprint upon the history of the mass independence movement, for reasons good and bad, significantly, for betrayal during Direct Action Day
Read more
Political History of India

Operation Polo: When India annexed Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakars, the suppression of Hindus and the role of Nehru

Nivan Sadh -
On the midnight of August 15th 1947, India gained its independence from the British and was partitioned into two countries- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan
Read more

On its first Independence Day since the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, India must pledge to return Kashi-Mathura to its true inheritors

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The 74th Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and it is a momentous occasion for the country for more reasons than one.

Made in India Coronavirus vaccine soon? Here is what PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the vaccine is being developed in India for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

From Article 370 in 2019 to CAA and Ram Mandir in 2020: How PM Modi used his I-Day speech to talk about promises delivered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Breaking taboos from the ramparts of Red Fort: From speaking about open defecation in 2014 to the importance of sanitary napkins in 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Outrage grows in Somalia as bill legitimising child marriage tabled in Parliament, UN and other international bodies criticise the move

OpIndia Staff -
Bill tabled in Somalia parliament legalizing marriage of girls without their consent once they achieve sexual maturity
Read more
Political History of India

The Communist betrayal of the Hindus on Direct Action Day and support for the Pakistan Demand

aviksarkar08 -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) was one such organisation that left an obtrusive footprint upon the history of the mass independence movement, for reasons good and bad, significantly, for betrayal during Direct Action Day
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi announces National Digital Health Mission, citizens to be provided with Digital Health ID: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A unique ID will be issued to citizens under a 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme under the National Digital Health Mission
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Pro-Khalistani elements hoist Khalistani flag on administrative building in Moga amid Independence Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Two miscreants hoisted Khalistani flag on the DC office building in Moga in Punjab, CM has ordered a probe and case registered
Read more
Political History of India

Operation Polo: When India annexed Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakars, the suppression of Hindus and the role of Nehru

Nivan Sadh -
On the midnight of August 15th 1947, India gained its independence from the British and was partitioned into two countries- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Price of freedom: How Beant Singh, now a rickshaw puller in Meerut, witnessed his mother and brother burn during partition in Rawalpindi

OpIndia Staff -
Beant Singh is one of the few survivors of partition that witnessed 2 million casualties and the displacement of 14 million people.
Read more
News Reports

From self-reliant India to Coronavirus vaccine, Ram Mandir, warning to China: Here are 15 points made by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi began his Independence Day speech by paying tributes to freedom fighters, security forces and coronavirus warriors
Read more
Opinions

On its first Independence Day since the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, India must pledge to return Kashi-Mathura to its true inheritors

K Bhattacharjee -
The 74th Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and it is a momentous occasion for the country for more reasons than one.
Read more
News Reports

Made in India Coronavirus vaccine soon? Here is what PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech

OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the vaccine is being developed in India for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
430,599FollowersFollow
301,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com