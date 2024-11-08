The radical feminist movement, ‘The 4B movement’, has gained traction among ‘liberal’ women of the United States after Donald Trump was elected President. The ‘4B movement’ is where women refuse to date, get married, have sex with men or have children.

Several women have posted videos on TikTok, declaring that they are going on a sex strike to protest against men, who they believe voted for Donald Trump. They believe that Donald Trump will take away women’s rights.

Radical lib women are melting down after Donald Trump's landslide victory saying they will join the 4B movement and refuse to date men, get married, have sex with men, or have children.



See, I told you Donald Trump would be the most pro-life president in history.



🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7KdUk4qkfe — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 7, 2024

Several ‘liberal’ women, crying inconsolably, have declared that for the next 4 years, they will effectively be on a ‘sex strike’. Some have also said that since Donald Trump will outlaw abortions, it is better to not have sex, because they will not be able to abort the child.

Liberal women are abstaining from having s*x to protest their "right to have abortions"



You can literally taste the irony. 😏 pic.twitter.com/7izAZwxtW8 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) November 7, 2024

While women claim that Donald Trump would outlaw abortions, his stand on this issue has been less than controversial.

In October, Trump had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to declare his position. “EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER. I DO NOT SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS RADICAL POSITION OF LATE TERM ABORTION LIKE, AS AN EXAMPLE, IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH OR, IN CASE THERE IS ANY QUESTION, THE POSSIBILITY OF EXECUTION OF THE BABY AFTER BIRTH. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!“.

EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2024

There seems to be a broad consensus among several American conservatives that ‘liberal’ women voluntarily opting out of the gene pool may not be such a bad thing, after all.

Donald J Trump won the elections, becoming the 47th President of the United States of America with 295 Electoral Votes compared to Kamala Harris, who managed to win 226 out of the required 270. Trump won approximately 50.9% of the popular vote (72,560,841) and Kamala got 47.6% (67,878,826). In a major upset for the Democrats, Donald Trump won 28+ states with 1 Congressional District while Kamala Harris won 18 states plus DC and 1 district in Nebraska. The US Senate is now a Republican majority with 52 seats. The House of Representatives is yet to see final results which may take days. Currently, it is in a close contest.







