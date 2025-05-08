Chief Justice writes to PM and President, forwards them the in-house committee’s report on ‘cash row’ Judge Yashwant Varma

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu and forwarded them the report on High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The CJI had formed a 3-member in-house committee to probe the charges against Yashwant Varma after piles of burnt cash were found at his home.

On May 5, the committee submitted its report to CJI Khanna and it was reported that the committee has indicted Varma, giving him the options of either resigning or facing impeachment proceedings.

The Supreme Court said, “Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to Hon’ble the President of India and Hon’ble the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated 03.05.2025 along with the letter/response dated 06.05.2025 received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma.”