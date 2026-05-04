As the BJP is heading towards a historic victory in West Bengal, current chief minister Mamata Banerjee continues to attack the Election Commission over the results. In a video message, she claimed that ECI is manipulating the results by selectively showing results of only those constituencies where the BJP is leading. She claimed that after all the rounds of counting are completed, TMC will emerge victorious.

In the video posted with the caption “জরুরি বার্তা” (Urgent Message) on X, the CM urged the counting agents and candidates of party to remain in the counting centres despite the disappointing trends. “No counting agents and candidate candidates should leave the counting centres. Do not leave the strong room where counting is taking place,” she said, urging them to stay vigilant till the final results.

Banerjee claimed the developments were part of a “BJP’s plan”. She alleged that in the initial 2-3 rounds, the opposition’s leads were being projected first while TMC’s results were delayed. “In the first 2-3 rounds, I have been saying since yesterday that they will show theirs first, and ours will be shown later,” she stated.

She further alleged widespread irregularities, saying counting had been stopped in almost 100 places after 2-3 rounds and that “7 machines have been caught in Kalyani where there is no match”. According to her, central forces were being used “forcefully to oppress Trinamool Congress from all sides, breaking offices, forcibly occupying, and looting votes in the name of SIR, so that they can win the seats”.

Mamata Banrjee claimed that the party was still leading in several seats, but it was not being shown in the official results. She said, “But there are still 70 seats, 100 seats, which we are ahead of, but they are not saying that. They are feeding us false news.” Accusing Election Commission of bias, she claimed, “Previously, the DIC used to give this news, but it was changed yesterday. The election commission is playing the total according to its own will and with the central forces. And our police are working under the central forces with their heads bowed.”

Banerjee urged her workers not to lose heart. “So I will tell all our counting agents, all our party workers, there is no reason to be so upset. I said you would we will win after sunset. Even if three to four rounds are completed, the counting gones on for 14 rounds to 18 rounds. Then you will win. Wait and see. Watch,” she emphasised.

She concluded by saying, “We are all with you. None of you should be afraid. Rest assured, we will fight like tiger cubs.”

Notably, as the counting progresses, TMC leaders are claiming that ECI is not releasing the results for all the seats in the state. Sagarika Ghose also claimed that the poll panel has not uploaded the results of 70 seats in West Bengal.

Why has @ECISVEEP still not uploaded the results of 70 seats in #Bengalassemblypolls2026 pic.twitter.com/JkGSbNdGd1 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) May 4, 2026

She claimed that this has been done under a conspiracy to create an environment favourable for BJP.

However, as per the latest numbers at the time of publishing this report, ECI has published trends for 289 of 294 seats in West Bengal. Which means, trends are available for over 98% seats. That number is at part with other states where elections took place. Out of the 287 seats, BJP is leading in 189, while the ruling TMC is leading in 95 seats.

Therefore, the claim that ECI has withheld results for 70-100 seats in West Bengal is incorrect. While it is true that initially the publication of trends from the state was slow, by now ECI has published the numbers for almost all seats.