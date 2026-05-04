Congress heads for a rare victory, leads on 60+ seats in Kerala; CPI(M) fails to cross 50

In Kerala, the Congress party is set to dethrone the incumbent Communist government. Congress is leading in 63 of 140 seats, while the CPI(M) is leading in only 25. At the third spot is the Islamist party, IUML, leading on 23 seats.

While the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is heading for a big win by defeating the CPIM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the BJP is leading on just two seats, as per the data available on the Election Commission’s website.

VD Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, who led the Congress party’s poll campaign in Kerala, had set a target of 100 seats. Going by the trends, it appears that the party might comfortably achieve its target.

The UDF’s strong numbers indicate that they have managed to breach the incumbent LDF’s strongholds, while the alliance partner, Muslim League (IUML), has consolidated the Muslim votebank for the UDF’s historic return to power.