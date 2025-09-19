Friday, September 19, 2025

‘I have been to Pakistan and I felt at home’: Congress leader Sam Pitroda wants India to mend ties with terror State

Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, stirred the hornet’s nest by insisting that India mend its ties with the terror state of Pakistan.

In a video interview with IANS on Friday (19th September), he claimed, “I have been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home.”

The Congress leader demanded that India’s foreign policy must be aligned to accomodate countries like Pakistan, which perpetrated deadly terror attacks on our soil.

“Must learn to live with them in peace and harmony. That’s my first priority,” he brazened out. Sam Pitroda had earlier extended support to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in India.

