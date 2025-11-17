Congress leader Husain Dalwai has stirred controversy by linking the 10th November Red Fort blast to rising unrest in Kashmir, and demanding a probe into the RSS for its role in provoking the incident. Speaking to PTI on Monday (10th November), Dalwai warned that “injustice in the Valley will have repercussions,” suggesting that policies in Kashmir may have fueled the violence in Delhi.

Dalwai strongly supported the comments made by Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, arguing that the Red Fort attack was carried out by terrorists frustrated with long-standing wrongs in the Valley. “I think it was only terrorists who were involved in the incident in Delhi. What Mufti ji has said is right. This must have happened due to the injustice meted out in Kashmir,” Dalwai said, blaming the government for creating a hostile atmosphere against a particular community. He went further, questioning whether the RSS truly believed in Gandhi’s non-violence, and called on authorities to investigate “all those organisations which believe in violence.”

Dalwai’s remarks echo a broader line pushed by many secular and liberal voices in the country. For years, sections of the political class and media have tried to blame the central government for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, ignoring Pakistan-sponsored radicalisation and claiming victimhood. In the wake of the blast, this familiar narrative has resurfaced, with claims that the government’s approach toward Kashmir is not only unjust but is causing the terrorist attacks.

Mehbooba Mufti’s also tried to justify the terrorists

On Monday (17th November), Mehbooba Mufti accused the central government of hypocrisy. She argued that the blast was “a fallout” of poor policies in Kashmir, saying: “You told the world that everything is alright in Kashmir, but the troubles of Kashmir echoed right in front of the Red Fort.” She also blamed the government for creating an unsafe environment in Delhi.

Mufti condemned what she called the “politicisation” of Kashmir, and questioned how “many people in the Central Government are true nationalists.” She warned that if a well-educated young doctor felt compelled to kill himself and others with RDX, it signified a deeper crisis of safety in the nation. “You may get votes by doing Hindu–Muslim politics,” she said, “but in which direction is the nation heading?” Her party, the PDP, followed up with a statement calling on the government to respond to alienation in Kashmir “with sensitivity and compassion rather than force.”

Dalwai and Mufti’s remarks come at a time when left-leaning media outlets are also under criticism for their coverage of the Red Fort blast. It has been a standard policy of these ‘secular-liberal’ voices to completely ignore Islamic terrorism, Pakistan-based terrorist organisations recruiting and training Kashmiri youth to kill Hindus for the sake of Islam, and the rampant Islamic radicalisation prevalent in the valley.

Thirteen people were killed in the powerful explosion on 10th November near the Red Fort. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the cr explosion caused by Dr Umar Un Nabi after a large cache of explosives was seized that day from his associates. The probe has uncovered what agencies describe as a “white-collar terror” network, leading to several arrests in Kashmir and Faridabad.



