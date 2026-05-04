Stalins on the backfoot: DMK slips to distant third as TVK surges; MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi trailing, celebration setup dismantled

DMK trailing in Tamil Nadu
DMK trails in Tamil Nadu elections 2026 (Representative image via AI Gemini)

Counting of votes in Tamil Nadu is underway, and early trends are showing a major shift in the state’s political scene. As of 12:00 pm on Monday, C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 106 out of 234 seats, while the AIADMK+ alliance is ahead in 64 seats. The DMK-led alliance, which is currently in power, is trailing in third place with leads in just 43 seats, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are also trailing in their respective constituencies in the early rounds of counting.

The mood at the DMK camp has clearly turned gloomy as the trends came in. At the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai, preparations that were made for the celebrations are now being taken down. 

LED screens that were set up to track the results have been switched off, and temporary tents outside the office are being dismantled.

Party workers, who had gathered in large numbers in the morning, are now sitting silently, watching the numbers change on their phones instead.

Several visuals circulating on social media also show emotional scenes among DMK supporters. In one such video shared by NDTV, party workers can be seen breaking down when the reporter asked questions, as the trends continue to show the party falling behind. The early excitement has been replaced by disappointment, with many struggling to process the sudden turn of events.

The Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 23, with a high voter turnout of 85.1% and around 4.8 crore votes cast. While the final results are still awaited, the current trends have already created a tense atmosphere, especially within the DMK, which now finds itself pushed to a distant third position in a closely watched election.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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