Freed Israeli hostage who kissed Hamas men was ordered to do so by Hamas terrorists

Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas released six Israeli hostages on Saturday, February 22. The hostages were captured during Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. One of the hostages released, Omer Shem Tov, kissed two of his captors on stage and blew kisses to the crowd before being released after more than 500 days.

Now it has come to light that Shem Tov was ordered to kiss his captors by the Hamas terrorists. Omer Shem Tov, after coming back home, shared that he kissed his captors under pressure and he was “told to do so”.

Shem Tov’s release comes after over 500 days in captivity in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly terror strike killing over 1200 people in Israel and taking around 250 people back to Gaza as captives.

Even women and children were not spared during the deadly attack by Hamas as they killed anyone they could get their hands on.