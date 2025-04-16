Haryana: YouTuber strangles husband to death after he caught her in intimate act with her lover, dumped the body in a drain

There has been an alarming rise in the incidents of women with extra-marital affairs killing their husbands with the help of their boyfriends. In the latest such incident, a YouTuber named Ravina and her lover, Suresh, murdered her husband Praveen and dumped the body in a drain. The matter came to light after the body was discovered 3 days later. The incident took place in Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

Suresh and Ravina got married in 2017 and have a 6-year-old son. Ravina met Suresh on Instagram over a year ago, and they started making videos together. However, her social media life started to affect their marriage. She would often travel for shoots and was always busy with making content. Her husband didn’t like it, and they used to argue over it often. Praveen had suspected that his wife was having an affair with Suresh.

When Praveen reached home on 25th March, his doubt came true as he caught Ravina and Suresh red-handed in an intimate moment. He lost his cool and started to argue with his wife. This soon led to an altercation, and Ravina allegedly used her dupatta to strangle Praveen to death.

Ravina and Suresh then waited for the night, put Praveen’s dead body between them on a two-wheeler and rode to a drain around 6 km away, where they dumped the body.

The body was recovered from the drain 3 days later, after which police launched a probe. When they scanned CCTV footage in the area, the entire matter came to light. CCTV footage showed three people on a bike, but one of them was missing when the bike returned. Police identified the riders and then grilled Ravina and Suresh. The two confessed to the crime.

Ravina acted normal after killing Praveen, and relatives asked where her husband was; she said she didn’t know.