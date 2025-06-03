‘Heavens will not fall’: Kolkata High Court denies ad-interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli

On Tuesday, June 3, Kolkata High Court denied ad-interim bail to 22-year-old influencer Sharmistha Panoli. The High Court said that “Heavens will not fall” if the ad-interim bail plea is not accepted and the case is heard later for bail.

“Heavens will not fall”, says #CalcuttaHC while considering posting #SharmisthaPanoli case day after tomorrow, without granting #bail.



Court says her remarks admittedly hurt a section of society and led to religious disharmony. #OperationSindoor #sharmishtaarrested https://t.co/87oJAQ5JiV — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 3, 2025

The Court also said, This video was made in social media, it was heard, this incident has led to a section of peoples sentiment being hurt.”

Earlier, a court in Alipore (Kolkata) had rejected the bail application of Sarmishtha on May 31, and had sent her to 14-day Police custody.

Kolkata police had arrested Sharmishta from Gurgaon for alleged blasphemy in an Instagram video posted by her against Pakistan, which ended up offending ‘Indian Muslims.’