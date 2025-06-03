Tuesday, June 3, 2025

‘Heavens will not fall’: Kolkata High Court denies ad-interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli

On Tuesday, June 3, Kolkata High Court denied ad-interim bail to 22-year-old influencer Sharmistha Panoli. The High Court said that “Heavens will not fall” if the ad-interim bail plea is not accepted and the case is heard later for bail.

The Court also said, This video was made in social media, it was heard, this incident has led to a section of peoples sentiment being hurt.”

Earlier, a court in Alipore (Kolkata) had rejected the bail application of Sarmishtha on May 31, and had sent her to 14-day Police custody.

Kolkata police had arrested Sharmishta from Gurgaon for alleged blasphemy in an Instagram video posted by her against Pakistan, which ended up offending ‘Indian Muslims.’

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com