Indian Air Force announces that Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, says they successfully executed the assigned tasks

While India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire after 4 days of missile and drone strikes at each other, the Indian Air Force on Sunday said that the operations are still ongoing. The Media Co-ordination Centre of the IAF posted on X that a detailed briefing of its operations against terror and military bases in Pakistan will be conducted in due course.

The Air Force also urged people to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information.

IAF-MCC posted from its official X handle, “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives.



Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 11, 2025

They then added, “Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information.”

Notably, yesterday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistan called India requesting for a ceasefire, which was accepted by India. He said in a statement, “The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding.”

He further said that the Director Generals of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours.