Modi showcases India’s artistic heritage through gifts at G7 Summit

At the G7 Summit in Kananaski, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented some world leaders with exquisite Indian handicrafts that reflected the richness of India’s culture and traditional arts.

To Canadian PM Mark Carney, Modi presented a Brass Bodhi Tree handcrafted in Bihar, which represents spiritual enlightenment. French President Emmanuel Macron was presented with a Dokra Nandi from Tamil Nadu, created with the lost-wax process and representing devotion to Lord Shiva.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was presented with a sandstone replica of the Konark Wheel, symbolizing the cycle of time. Australian PM Anthony Albanese received a Kolhapuri silver pot, engraved by hand with paisley and floral motifs.

To Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon, Modi gifted a Silver Filigree clutch purse from Odisha for its fine lace-like work. Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith was given an Ebony Jali Work Box with silver inlay and a peacock-covered painted lid. Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani was presented a Papier Mâché box hand-painted from Kashmir with gold leaf work and floral motifs.