G7 summit is being held in Alberta, Canada. There is no mega joint statement, instead a few separate statements on select issues. Ironically, it has not issued any statement on the most important topic for which Canadian PM Mark Carney, as host and chair, supposedly worked for, the Russia-Ukraine war. The reason we are told is that the USA wasn’t too keen on a harshly worded statement that criticises Russia, and the rest were not interested in a weak statement.

Of course, like all good bureaucrats and netas, the leaders issued statements on esoteric topics like “AI for prosperity” and “future of quantum technologies” over which you can fill pages without meaning anything.

The @G7 leaders have issued a statement on growing reports of transnational repression, which threaten freedom of expression and sovereignty.



Read their joint statement: https://t.co/UxngYHUT1N — Prime Minister of Canada (@CanadianPM) June 17, 2025

One of those pointless statements is about so-called “transnational repression”. You can read it here (PDF). I mention it because, in the coming days, you can expect corrupt dynasties and their Pidi media to make a big noise about it and project it as a grand victory for Canada and a setback for Modi and India.

The official statement reads, “TNR is an aggressive form of foreign interference whereby states or their proxies attempt to intimidate, harass, harm or coerce individuals or communities outside their borders. TNR undermines national security, state sovereignty, the safety and human rights of victims, and principles of international law.”

Although the official statement does not mention ‘Sikhs’, Khalistanis in Canada are already rejoicing in the statement, claiming that it validates their imaginary victimhood peddling and condemns the government of India for their imaginary suffering.

While there is no doubt Canada worked behind the scenes to secure this ‘statement’ as a face saver to keep their Khalistani vote bank happy, the statement itself is vague and almost like a generic appeasing statement that essentially means nothing. There was no mention of this statement in briefings after Modi met Carney. Even if Canada were to drop some soundbites later, I doubt India will mention it.

However, my point here is, India and Modiji need not and should not shy away from this topic and hand a dubious win to the deep state and the global woke Nazi ecosystem by walkover.

What is transnational repression? This is where India should present its case robustly and challenge the global North

We already know catch phrases like ‘rule of law’, ‘rule based international order’, ‘rogue state’, ‘terror sponsor’, ‘electoral autocracy’ etc., are basically created by wokes and liberals in the West, along with neocons and other interests, to serve their interests and agendas. And we know there are enough coolies for hire in the 3rd world to treat these words as gospel and regurgitate them to lecture and weaponise.

For years we suffered non-stop coverage in CNN, NYT etc of “Russian interference” in US elections, now it is “China mail-in ballot fraud”. Today, Iran or Russia is a pariah and dealing with them is sin. Tomorrow they will spin on a dime and declare them kosher. Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Jolani) is a terrorist one day and shakes hands with Western leaders the other. Ironically his name was on the US wanted list, with a $10m bounty even as he was touring the ‘free world’ in suit-boot. They removed the reward later. Pity Macron or someone like that couldn’t cash it!

You are supposed to dance along with whatever tune is being played at the woke GHQ or relayed via NYT Op-eds and editorials. While the charade is on, you will have media serfs and think tank analysts from 3rd world like Dhume or some Bloomberg or Reuters desi coolie telling us buying from Russia is a big sin. Don’t even bother to ask about how they deal with Pakistan!

Coming back to our topic, how should India deal with this ‘transnational repression’ thingy? IMHO, ideally Modiji should tackle it head on. Right there in Canada. I wish either him or EAM Dr. Jaishankar or at least the ministry issues appropriate statements.

Point is, transnational repression is not just what the statement covers, though it is fairly elaborate.

It also includes woke Nazis and billionaires in the West spending millions, if not billions to interfere in 3rd world elections, fund corrupt looter dynasties, Maoist or Stalinist ideologies and their fake NGOs etc. That is nothing but repression of weak countries and forcing regime change on them. Like they did in Bangladesh. It includes aid agencies like USAID working in tandem with these billionaires to share costs, identify serfs and coolies, saddle taxpayers in the West with such regime change costs and act as mercenaries.

Repression includes setting up woke left-run ‘think tanks’ and ‘research orgs’ that will issue rankings on dubious basis and miraculously promote or demote any country that obeys or disobeys the Gestapo orders. It includes misusing scholarships and awards in universities to selectively reward the obedient and fund them. It includes funding ‘fact checking’ when the so-called fact-checkers carry out your wishes and act in tandem with the deep state GHQ.

It most definitely covers selective application of liberal laws to promote ‘freedom of expression’, ‘assembly and protest’ etc., but repress when it suits them. Like Canada did. Protesting farmers had their bank accounts frozen but a ‘plumber’ or ‘activist’ openly posts pictures with an AK47 and gets a free pass. It is repression because these laws are basically a facade and cover fire to promote terrorism, murders and other crime in 3rd world countries safely inside their borders. They openly threaten civilian flights, carefully massaging their words to stay within the law. But if they try such word salad tricks to criticise the woke protected groups like Islamists or trans-sexuals, we know how the law will crack down.

We have more than enough proof of their criminal activities but then such proof, when submitted, is promptly trashed and the criminals get fast-track citizenship while genuine refugees or migrants are thrown out in chains or left to die in the cold countryside. Isn’t that repression?

Of course, the deep state and its media use words to lie, obfuscate and cover-up even in their own internal matters. J6 was an ‘insurrection’ but LA anti-ICE riots or the BLM riots that burnt entire neighbourhoods ‘largely peaceful’. But frankly, we don’t care about that. Let them handle their affairs, we worry about ours.

Our ministers must point out that if the global wokes are so enamoured with Maoist ideologies, why not try that out in South Carolina, Saskatchewan or Wales before asking us browns and blacks to be guinea pigs? If that experiment goes well, we are happy to consider it!

Definition of ‘transnational repression’ should be wide enough to cover Western fringe evangelist groups funding conversion factories with ladies (allegedly paid for) dancing as if in a trance, pastors offering fake miracle cures, abusing Hinduism. It is essentially a virtual cultural genocide to erase the last traces of ‘pagan’ faiths from this planet, having successfully done that in Africa and other places. As if that’s not enough, they selectively sabotage development projects that increase their costs by bringing jobs and development. Isn’t that transnational repression? In my books, it very much is! I am convinced even Jesus Christ will be disgusted and offended by the crass commercialisation of his noble message.

For us Indians, the most important thing of course is that PM Modi and Canadian PM Carney met on the sidelines and decided to gradually bring ties back to normal.