Nepal crisis: Parliament dissolved, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to take charge as PM

Nepal’s political turmoil has taken an unprecedented turn with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki set to be sworn in as the country’s interim Prime Minister, reports citing sources said.

The development comes after marathon discussions involving President Ramchandra Paudel, Karki, and leaders of the Gen-Z protest movement, whose demand for sweeping reforms has intensified following recent deadly unrest.

In a decisive step, Nepal’s Parliament will be dissolved, clearing the way for Karki’s elevation through a carefully crafted constitutional route. According to sources, she will first be nominated to the National Assembly before formally taking charge as Prime Minister, a legal workaround aimed at ensuring compliance with the 2015 Constitution.

Karki’s appointment marks the first time a former chief justice will lead Nepal, symbolizing both the depth of the crisis and the search for a credible, neutral figure to guide the transition.