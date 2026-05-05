BJP MP Kangana Ranaut recently found herself at the centre of a viral social media claim that suggested she had said she would marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP. The statement spread quickly across platforms, with many users reacting to it without checking if it was real.

The post picked up momentum after an Instagram meme page named “Naughty World” shared an edited image featuring both Kangana Ranaut and Rahul Gandhi. The caption tried to present the claim as a dramatic and even humorous political remark, which led to a flood of memes and jokes online.

Kangana Ranaut calls it ‘Fake News’

Responding to the viral post, Kangana Ranaut addressed the issue on her Instagram Stories on Monday, 4th May. She reshared the circulating content and made it clear that the statement was completely made up. Calling it “fake news,” she strongly criticised those spreading such content.

Source: Instagram

She wrote, “How pathetic is this fake news, no dignity for women even in politics, shame on those who are spreading these fake news.” She also pointed out how such posts often target women in public life and spread quickly without any verification.

No Proof, yet widely shared

Despite the claim going viral, there is no verified video, interview, or credible source that supports it. The origin of the statement remains unclear, but it still managed to become a trending topic across social media platforms.

Reactions to the post were mixed. While some people treated it as satire or humour, others flagged it as misinformation and raised concerns about how easily false claims can spread. Some users also came out in support of Ranaut, saying it shows how quickly people believe and share unverified content.

This is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has been linked to comments about Rahul Gandhi. In the past, she has openly criticised his speeches in Parliament and his political messaging, which often leads to strong reactions from both supporters and critics online.