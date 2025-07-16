Pahalgam Attack: Terrorists celebrated after the massacre by firing in the air

In a shocking disclosure in the Pahalgam terror attack case, it has been revealed that the terrorists who had killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley fired shots into the air immediately after the attack to celebrate their heinous act.

The eyewitness, a local service provider who was confronted by the terrorists moments after the attack, has provided key information that is proving to be an important breakthrough in the probe.

Earlier last month, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) had arrested two locals, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad, for allegedly harbouring the attackers. “They disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba.”

One of the terrorists has been named as Sulaiman, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who was involved in at least three prior terror attacks, including the attack on the Z Morh tunnel construction project.

The 22nd April attack was attributed to the Resistance Front (TRF), which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Victims were identified by their name and religious identity and then shot point blank after confirming they were not Muslims.