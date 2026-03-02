Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin addressed a public rally in Islampur in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district on Monday (March 2, 2026). During the rally, he said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, Islampur will be renamed Ishwarpur.

According to media reports, while addressing the gathering, Nabin said, “If the BJP comes to power in Bengal, Islampur will be renamed Ishwarpur. We will not allow Bangladeshis to snatch away the rights of our youth and mothers.”

He also targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, saying, “The TMC government is not providing land for border fencing because Mamata Didi does not want to secure the country’s citizens.”

The BJP president further alleged that illegal infiltration is affecting the rights and opportunities of local residents in the state.