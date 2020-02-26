In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old boy was attacked allegedly by a violent mob during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the CNN-News18’s Payal Mehta, a surgery was performed to remove a drill machine that was bored into the skull of 19-year-old named Vivek on Tuesday. The victim who underwent the surgery at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is currently recovering.

As per reports, Vivek was attacked inside his own shop.

Another update from #GTB about this 19yr old…He has been operated last night…he’s currently recovering….

“Only time will tell the extent to which he has been able to recover” Doctors tell me…prayers for him 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3BjT828aIx — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) February 26, 2020

Reportedly, the doctors stated that man’s surgery was done last night and said, “Only time will tell the extent to which he has been able to recover.” The incident was reported amid ongoing violence in various parts of Delhi.

Journalist Payal Mehta has just shared an update on Vivek’s health on Twitter. She has stated that the young boy is reportedly stable after the surgery, he has eaten and is talking.

On Monday, another Hindu activist named Vinod was killed by the Muslim mobs in the city during the anti-CAA riots. The body of a Hindu activist was seen being dragged to the far end of a street in Brahmapuri even as the violent Muslim mob passionately shouted slogans of “Nara e Taqbeer, Allahu Akbar”. A bike parked nearby is also seen being torched by the anti-CAA rioters.

The 42-year old reportedly died after succumbing to injuries in front of his son Monu. The child was also injured in the attack.

“Naare E Takbeer, Allah Hu Akbar”

Crowd chanting while burning bikes, homes and beating people.

pic.twitter.com/WEGaGQjlPg — Shash (@pokershash) February 25, 2020

A Head Constable named Ratan Lal had also died yesterday in the violent clashes during the anti-CAA riots. It was earlier believed that he died due to stone pelting but autopsy report revealed that he succumbed to bullet injuries.

The rioters have gone on a rampage in the national capital and have also killed a policeman, and causing death and injuries to many others during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi. The National Capital of the country was in the throes of unprecedented violence and rioting as anti-CAA rioters ransacked the city seeking to draw international attention amidst the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump.

A man named Mohammad Shahrukh was seen openly firing bullets at a policeman. Though many so-called ‘secular-liberals’ had tried to pass the incident off as ‘Bhagwa terror’ the lies were soon exposed.

The violence escalated and spread to other regions of Delhi where anti-CAA ‘protesters’ ran riot, engaging in violent skirmishes with pro-CAA supporters and law enforcement personnel. As of now, 17 people have died and more than 200 people, including 48 policemen, have received injuries.